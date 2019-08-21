Looking Back for Aug. 22

40 YEARS AGO

Resurfacing River Street

The resurfacing of River Street continues today, with crews from Laman Asphalt working on the stretch of River from East to West streets. The project was scheduled to take several days. Crews were scheduled to work on River between US-31 and Maple Street today and River Street had one lane of traffic open.

Golf team meeting

All four area high school football teams have begun practicing in earnest for the rapidly approaching season, and the sound of basketballs bouncing on the hardwood gym floors can be heard these days as August slowly melts into September. But there are also those who prefer to play another fall –golf. Anyone students wishing to compete on the Manistee High School team this fall is asked to report to the old gym tomorrow afternoon at 1 p.m. Ramon Gonzalez will again be the head coach, and he has set up this appointment to find out who is interested in participating on this year’s team.

60 YEARS AGO

Rain total is higher

A final check on the record rainfall that deluged the Manistee area yesterday showed 4.71 inches of precipitation on the rain gauge of Ranger Robert Harber of the U.S. Forest Service. Some gauges in the area kept by amateur weathermen showed up to 5.5 inches of rain.

Polio fund is boosted

58 polio cards, containing $111.50 were received in today’s mail, to boost the special March of Dimes drive total to $252.57, it was reported by Drive Chairman Dave Bailey.

80 YEARS AGO

Boys pay for BB Gun damage

Two Parkdale boys who broke windows with pellets from their air rifles were sadder but wiser today. State troopers who received complaints from the owner of the property on which the windows were broken located the offending boys and brought the matter to the attention of their parents who took prompt action. The boys made arrangements to pay for the windows.

Clippers beware!

Following the receipt of complaints regarding the local practice of clipping the hair of prospective high school freshmen, Police Chief Roy Hebner today issued a warning against such action. He said that police officers will be ready to deal with all such complaints in the future. Ordinarily school authorities take complete charge of such mischief during the regular school term, but before the opening of classes Sept. 5 the police will guard against such hazing which is now outmoded even on college campuses.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum