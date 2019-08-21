Manistee Shoreline Showcase presents Sunset Groove

MANISTEE — The Manistee Shoreline Showcase is holding its final concert of the 2019 season from 7-9:15 p.m. on Aug. 27 at the First Street Beach Rotary Gazebo.

The rain and wind location is at the Armory Youth Project. Concerts are free of charge, but donations are always appreciated.

They will close their 2019 Manistee Shoreline Showcase season with local talent from Manistee, Ludington and Mancelona. Sunset Groove is a high-energy band, bringing slick arrangements and harmonies of popular tunes from R&B and dance, Motown, classic rock, and more. The five-piece groove maker includes: Mike Luusua on vocals and keys, Jeri Dziabuda on vocals and keys, Tony Dziabuda on vocals and guitar, Paul Bendig on vocals and bass, and Hank Cupp on drums.

Manistee Shoreline Showcase would like to thank everyone for a wonderful season.

“Thank you to everyone who has volunteered, donated funds, and have come out to hear the variety of fantastic music we’ve been able to bring to Manistee,” stated Shoreline Showcase organizers, in a press release. “We do it because we love the music and it is obvious that you do, too. Again, we thank you.”