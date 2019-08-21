FRANKFORT— Manitou Winds presents “A Celtic Summertide” at The Garden Theater, located at 301 Main St., at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 21.

A Celtic Summertide celebrates the end of summer, and features traditional and original music from the many Celtic regions, including Ireland, Scotland and the Shetland Islands. Every piece on the concert program was composed or arranged by members of Manitou Winds. The program also includes readings of seasonal poetry and prose.

Special guest Emily Curtin Culler, soprano, will join the ensemble for this performance. Admission is free. No reservations or tickets necessary. A freewill offering will be collected to benefit Manitou Winds.

Manitou Winds is one of northern Michigan’s most eclectic chamber music groups. They are known for creating up-close performance experiences, and for having a diverse repertoire. The ensemble does not perform solely as a classical wind quintet. Programs always include a variety of musical instruments and wide-ranging musical styles, from jazz to new age to folk.

The ensemble includes Sam Clark (Traverse City), flute; Jason McKinney (Maple City), oboe, english horn, saxophone and harp; Anne Bara (Interlochen), clarinet; Laura Hood (Cedar), horn and guitar; Christina Duperron (Honor), bassoon; and Jan Ross (Lake Ann), reader and narrator.

The mission of Manitou Winds is to share the intimate joy of chamber music with audiences, hoping to awaken the creative spirit within. The ensemble performs free concerts throughout northern Michigan to raise money for local charities and causes, including Interlochen Arts Academy, The Leelanau School, the Traverse City Film Festival, ShareCare of Leelanau, the Glen Arbor Arts Center, and Jubilee Ministries of Grace Episcopal Church (Traverse City).

In February 2019, Manitou Winds released First Flight, their debut album. It was recorded by local sound engineer Pat Niemisto (Maple City) at Northwestern Michigan College in Traverse City. The album contains eight all-original pieces composed by ensemble members Laura Hood and Jason McKinney. This collection of songs is inspired by the beauty of Northern Michigan and showcases a mix of classical, Celtic, and folk music performed on an array of instruments.