MAPS to reveal plan for district facilities future

MANISTEE — Last spring Manistee Area Public Schools held community forums to gain feedback regarding three potential plans for a 20-year vision for the school district facilities.

After collecting input from district and community stakeholders, MAPS is ready to reveal the MAPS 2020 Facilities Vision at two public forums scheduled for 7 p.m. August 29 and Sept. 5 at Kennedy Elementary School.

“We have presented three potential plans to the community and have used the feedback received to refine a plan that we believe speaks to the focus of our stakeholders. We hope you will join us for this reveal and share with us your thoughts about our vision for the district facilities future.” shared MAPS superintendent, Ron Stoneman.

The principals from both Christman Company and Tower Pinkster, contractors that provided the facilities assessments, will be in Manistee prepared to share the proposal for MAPS facilities future. All members of the community are invited to attend, learn about the vision for the MAPS district, and provide feedback regarding the plan.

“We have worked hard over the last several years with our administration and staff to establish guiding principles and define priorities for addressing the emerging needs of our students, all with the goal of building a solid educational foundation for the Manistee community. With this facilities plan, we believe we can meet this goal by creating efficient and supportive learning environments to meet the needs of our students for many years to come.” said Stoneman.

More information on the visioning process and frequently asked questions can be found at the MAPS 2020 website, www.MAPS2020.org.