Myers sentenced nearly 1 year after fatal Bear Lake crash

BEAR LAKE — A Bear Lake woman has been sentenced for causing the death of a construction worker and seriously injuring another in September 2018.

Charlene Myers, 67, was sentenced by Judge Thomas Brunner in Manistee County’s 85th District Court on Wednesday, to 14 days in the Manistee County Jail, 180 days on house arrest with a GPS tether, and two years of probation. In addition, her driver’s license has been revoked.

The deadly incident took place on Sept. 25, 2018, in a Bear Lake construction zone on U.S. 31, in which Myers reportedly crossed the centerline striking Andre Alvesteffer, 20, of Pentwater, and Damon Williamson, 23, of Ludington. Alvesteffer died at the scene, and Williamson suffered life-threatening injuries.

Myers was charged with two misdemeanors: moving violation causing death (punishable by up to one year in jail), and moving violation causing serious impairment of bodily function (punishable by up to 93 days in jail).

“Ms. Myers I am going to put you on probation for a period of two years, based upon the nature of the charge that’s the maximum period of probation that I could impose,” Brunner said. “I am going to order that you shall not drive a motor-vehicle or apply for a driver’s license. There will be an assessment of fines, costs and required state statutory fees and probation supervision fees all of which totals $2,825.

“I do think under the circumstances, especially with there being a death in this case, that some jail time be appropriate. I would have considered more jail time, but I think her condition tells me not to.”

Myers pleaded no contest to the charges.

“Ms. Myers quite honestly from the beginning of the case, even before the case was filed, was willing to (enter) a plea of no contest to the charges,” said defense attorney Mark Quinn. “The basis for the no contest plea would be the inability to recall the events in sufficient detail.”

‘TRAGIC ACCIDENT’

Several witness accounts were shared in the police report.

In the report, police believed that speed was a contributing factor, but alcohol was not. However, police indicated that Myers could not remember how fast she was traveling.

A witness, who was reported to be a passenger in Myers’ vehicle prior to the crash, told police that “she never felt endangered by Myers’ driving but there were a few times where Myers swerved.”

Another witness account recalled that Myers exited the vehicle and began screaming, “I killed somebody. I killed somebody.”

The report further detailed that after the collision took place, Myers told a witness that she “blacked out,” and has done so in previous occasions. According to Quinn, Myers advised that she had not blacked out in over a year and a half, and was not behind the wheel for the duration of that time.

“She had a two very brief black outs for about a second that occurred,” he said. “After they happened she did discuss that with her physicians. Her physicians never indicated that she should not be driving, yet she took it upon herself to not operate a vehicle for approximately a year and a half. She went that year and a half’s time and there were no incidents.”

According to her medical history, Myers suffers from several medical conditions. In the lab report, Brunner said police found Gabapentin — a nerve pain medication and anticonvulsant — in Myers’ system.

“There was no indication stated in the report of the potential effects of that drug on the driver’s ability,” Brunner said. “It just referenced the specific drug and specific level of it.”

In his closing statements, Quinn said he believes the incident was a “tragic accident.”

“There’s no way to know why this ultimately happened,” Quinn said. “Ms. Myers would change this in heartbeat. She would much rather be the one that was deceased than the one who is here before the court having caused the accident that she did.

“We would ask that the court place her on probation. If the court is inclined to impose any period of Incarceration, we would ask that be suspended and that be tethered or home arrest.”

‘UTTER DEVASTATION’

A large group of family members, friends, coworkers and community members showed up for the sentencing in support of the Alvesteffer and Williamson families.

Myers was given the opportunity to share a few words.

“I don’t have the words to (say) how sorry I am for (the) great loss that I caused for both of the families,” Myers said in a tear-filled statement. “Not a day goes by that I do not think of all of you and wish I could have changed what happened.”

Andre’s father, Darrel Alvesteffer, said the tragedy has forever left a mark on the families, communities and coworkers of both Andre and Damon.

“Ms. Myers, you broke our hearts when you took our son,” he said. “Andre is forever in our hearts, and to see that hate doesn’t take over and affect our lives in a negative way. We were under the assumption that this was going to be a felony and the last thing we wanted to see was you go to prison… all we ask for is that you surrender your license in writing and educate more people as to how dangerous a work zone really is.”

Kirk Williamson, Damon’s father, said the healing process from this tragedy has only begun.

“The physical, financial, psychological and emotional impact of this crime has a long list of pain and suffering that I truly cannot describe, but I’ll try,” Williamson said. “Multiple surgeries, many sleepless nights, long hours of painful rehabilitation, four days in the hospital by the side of my son, endless trips to the store… I would like to give Charlene Myers the opportunity to help my family, the Alvesteffer family and the citizens of both communities to start the long healing process from this tragedy that has occurred.”

Phyllis Alvesteffer, Andre’s grandmother, gave an emotional speech before the court.

“I don’t know that Ms. Myers realizes how many people in our family that she has hurt,” she said. “My next heartbreak was when I found out that Ms. Myers was going to be charged with a misdemeanor. So I looked in the book and saw that a misdemeanor is not a serious crime. To me, Andre’s life and losing him was a very, very serious crime.”

In closing, Manistee County prosecutor Jason Haag shared his final statements.

“The impact this tragedy has had on the Alvesteffer family can only be described as utter devastation; the family has lost a loving son and the community has lost a friend and coworker,” Haag said. “The family will never be the same, because the most valuable thing in the world has been taken from them — their child.

“Damon Williamson and his family will not be the same. The pain and medical procedures that he has had to endure, and continues to have to endure, along with the emotional trauma of that day, will continue to impact him forever.”

Brunner said the court will reserve the issue of restitution for a period of 60 days.