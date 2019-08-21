Northern Michigan Dragway prepares for Blue Oval Battle VII

KALEVA — The annual “Big Three Automakers” challenge events at Northern Michigan Dragway are always a big draw to racers and fans.

This coming weekend will spotlight the Ford Motor Company racers’ turn to take on all other makes, also known as the “World”.

The Blue Oval Battle VII event, sponsored by Manistee Ford and C. Petersen and Sons Trucking and Excavating, takes place Thursday through Saturday. The Blue Oval represents the Ford Motor Company emblem commonly seen on all their vehicles.

Earlier this season, the 9th Annual Bowtie Challenge event saw the Chevy racers take a loss for the first time in four years, despite making a late comeback against the “World.’ The final score was World 232, Chevy 214.

In July’s 22nd Annual Mopars Against the World event, the Chrysler Corporation contingent held their ground. The final score was Mopar 188, World 160.

In this 7th annual August classic, the Blue Oval racers have been on the losing end for two straight seasons, but are coming in with game faces on after seeing some strong success in 2019 events. The Ford Falcon of Belleville’s David Remus took the largest prize of this season, capturing the Bracket II $10,000 win at last month’s MATW. Phil Silardi of Trenton took a Bracket I win in June’s Bowtie Challenge with his Ford F-150.

Also notable is Chad Brintnell of McBain moving up to third in Bracket II TNT Points standings with a 93 point weekend two weeks ago in his Ford Fairmont. Rick Joan of Copemish is holding down fourth place in Pro Trophy with his Mustang. Ford racers Bill Moody of Copemish and Rick LaRocque of Beulah are also in the top 10 in their divisions.

Randy Stoykovich of Manistee has the honors of having his Ford Pinto as the featured car on the BOB VII souvenir apparel, and enjoyed a 5th round finish in the June event.

Racing action will begin Thursday evening with time trials beginning at 6 p.m. for all classes, with Street Trophy and Junior Classes having eliminations at approximately 7 p.m. Time trials will begin at noon on Friday and Saturday, with eliminations starting at 3 p.m. and continuing until completion around 11 p.m., if no delays. Racers will be running for approximately $25,000 in cash prizes over the three day weekend, with top prizes of $3,000 and $5,000 for Brackets I and II, respectively on Saturday evening.

NMD is located three miles north of Kaleva on Potter Road. Call (231)362-3439 or visit NorthernMichiganDragway.net or the social media pages for further info.