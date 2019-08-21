Ramsdell presents ‘Music of Cole Porter’ on Friday

MANISTEE — The Ramsdell Regional Center of the Arts (RRCA) presents the “Music of Cole Porter” at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in Manistee.

Come join Karen Curlee, Mark Stewart and a quartet of Manistee local musicians — Carrie Selbee, Jamey Barnard, Paul Erhard and the Ramsdell’s own Xavier Verna, executive director — as they explore the songbook of Broadway’s Cole Porter. Curlee explores what the melodies and lyrics of Cole Porter mean today, and how they still resonate with audiences who are young, and not-so-young.

Songs include hits like You’re the Top, Too Darn Hot, Begin the Beguine, Night and Day, and more. Curlee returns to the Ramsdell stage for the third time to “wow” audiences with her talent and experience she brings from over 25 years of Broadway touring.