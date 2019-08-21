Sendoff to Summer: United Way picnic serves up food and fun

MANISTEE — Manistee community members were treated to an afternoon of music, food and family-friendly fun on Wednesday, courtesy of the United Way of Manistee County.

The United Way’s annual picnic, held at the Lion’s Pavilion located on First Street Beach, celebrates the end of summer while kicking off the group’s annual fundraising season.

“This is just a nice sendoff for the end of the year and the summer season,” said Lisa Spencer of Manistee County United Way. “What a beautiful day on the water, with soothing music and great company. Everybody’s happy to come out on such a gorgeous day.”

The community picnic featured a free lunch with hot dogs, chips and ice cream, as well as live music and other family activities amid sun, surf and sand.

Those in attendance were treated to performances by Ben Traverse with Noah Cameron on percussion and Nick Veine from Awesome Distraction.

A highlight for many of the young volunteers was the plethora of outdoor games which included cornhole, ladderball, horseshoes, croquette, lawn dominoes, Jenga, Yard Yahtzee and more.

Although the turnout was less than in previous years, Spencer estimated that 240 grilled hotdogs were served to hungry beach-goers.

With the community picnic in their rear view, the Manistee County United Way members now look forward to the coming fundraising campaigns.

“Next is our annual fundraising kickoff toward the end of September,” Spencer said. “We go from (the community picnic) to the campaign kickoff, to the chili cookoff to the community Thanksgiving dinner.”

Spencer said these fundraisers were essential to funding a plethora of charitable programs and activities, including Staircase youth services, CHOICES for victims of domestic violence and Launch Manistee.

“We’re all about health, education and financial stability,” said Spencer. “Health education and financial stability are our three pillars and we fund programs and initiatives in support of those three.”

According to Spencer, the community needs for these programs demand a broad base of skills.

“Every day it’s different,” said Spencer. “Every person that walks through the door or calls on the phone has a different need, and takes a different skill set.”

For more information on the United Way and its fundraising efforts, call (231) 723-2331 or visit www.uwmanistee.org. The United Way of Manistee County can also be found on Facebook and Instagram.