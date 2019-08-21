Tri Up North Triathlon set for Sept. 14

FRANKFORT — A challenging triathlon or beautiful stroll on the shores of Betsie Bay are options for participants at the Tri Up North Triathlon or fun walk on Sept. 14 in Frankfort.

The fundraising event for the hospital’s Community Wellness Programs is being sponsored by Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital Auxiliary as part of its mission to promote community health and increase recreational opportunities for area residents and visitors.

“It’s our goal to engage young people, families, and individuals to make healthy choices and live a healthy lifestyle,” said Diane Miller, race director. “Our goal in hosting the Tri Up North Triathlon is to engage individuals and families in making healthy choices, living an active lifestyle, and having fun in our beautiful area.”

This year’s triathlon will again feature 10- or 22-mile course options, and for those who just want to be active and enjoy the beauty of the bay, there will be a non-timed 2.5 mile Betsie Bay walk along the lakeshore.

As in past years, the triathlon can be completed individually or with a two- or three-person team.

“Having the ability to compete as a team is a great way to get into racing and have fun with your friends,” Miller said. “These courses were created for both recreational athletes and competitive racers to celebrate the local beauty and up-north lifestyle that we enjoy.”

Similar to the popular M-22 Challenge, Tri Up North has a paddle portion instead of swimming. Participants can use a kayak or stand-up paddleboard.

The “Classic” 10-mile event includes a six-mile bike ride, one-mile paddle, and three-mile run. The “Challenger” 22-mile course involves 14 miles on a bike, two miles paddling, and six miles running.

“The 10-mile course is flat and fast and perfect for local youth and adults who may have never raced to give it a try,” Miller said. “The 22-mile course is more challenging. It extends out from Frankfort over the hills surrounding Crystal Lake and Betsie Bay and offers spectacular vistas of Benzie County and Lake Michigan.”

All triathlon participants will receive a finisher medal, T-shirt, assorted gift bag, food and refreshments. Awards will be given in a number of categories dependent on race participation.

Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital Board Chair Kris Thomas said she appreciates the dedication of the auxiliary to making the event a success and raising funds for the hospital’s important work in the community.

“The auxiliary, along with the many event sponsors and participants, recognize the importance of having access to high quality, safe care in Benzie County,” she said. “Without community support, many of the services provided by the hospital would not be in existence.”

For more information and to register, go to tri-upnorth.com.