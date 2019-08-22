BARC to host annual Model Air Show

THOMPSONVILLE — The Benzie Area Radio Control Club will hold the 22nd Model Air Show this weekend.

The annual event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the club’s home field at the Thompsonville Airport at 13531 Lindy Road.

The airport is located about a mile east of Highway M-115, near the Crystal Mountain Resort entrance.

As in previous years, the crowd will be entertained during the midday show with the WWII pyrotechnics show, featuring a bombing run.

The midday show also will have a candy drop on the runway for kids attending the show.

Again this year at the airshow the club will be hosting a “cruise in” for anyone with a classic car over 25 years old. The cars will be displayed on the airport tarmac.

Working in partnership with airport management, the 2,900 foot runway will be used for flying. The club will expect to have RC jet aircraft and WWI and WWII planes.

Pilots from all over Michigan will be flying at this event.