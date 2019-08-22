Frankfort-Elberta Chamber hosts annual kite flying event

FRANKFORT — The Frankfort-Elberta Chamber of Commerce is not ready to end summer, which means the “Let’s Go Fly a Kite” event is slated for Aug. 24.

The event takes place from 3-5 p.m. on Frankfort Lake Michigan Beach. Event sponsors are Bob and Ginny Istnick.

The Istnicks suggested this fun beach activity to give the kids another chance to run on the beach and enjoy the joys of the winds of Frankfort. They will have 100 kites for both young and old. A table will be set up to assemble the kites and send the kites into the winds.

Greg Schmid, an avid kite flyer, will be on hand to assist and provide kite flying demonstrations. The rain date is Aug. 25.