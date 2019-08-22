Looking Back for Aug. 23

20 YEARS AGO

Grant for public access TV

John Mencarelli of Manistee Middle School has received notification of a $4,000 Next Day Governor’s Grant. The grant will be utilized to purchase video editing equipment to be used by seventh and eighth grade students in the preparation of video tapes of school information and events to be viewed on the local Public Education and Government (PEG) Channel 2.

40 YEARS AGO

Filer access site approved for grant

The Filer Township Planning Commission has received word that a Coastal Zone Management grant has been approved by the Department of Natural Resources for a pilot road access project on Red Apple Rd. The DNR has approved a sum up to $5,440 for the project.

MBT wins

Manistee Bank and Trust won the regular season championship in the Class D division of the Manistee Recreation Association softball league this summer, with a 12-3 record. Those on the team are: Barb Olson, Mary Tobey, Linda Adamski, Lecia Talarico, Susy Boss, Andy Olson, Debbie Fredericks, Glenda Miejnek, Patti Larson, Sandy Van Liere, Gail Seibert, Jackie Clark and Judy Anderson. The team was coached by Mark Tobey.

80 YEARS AGO

CCC boys are cow savers

Enrollees at Camp Wellston, ever alert to saving life and property, last week performed the “Good Samaritan” act when they rescued two cows on the banks of Chittenden Lake which were deeply mired in muck. The boys en route on a fishing trip, came upon the cows which were in a helpless condition and were sinking out of sight in the muck. Procuring rope from the camp, they pulled the animals to solid ground, not much worse for their experience.

Be considerate when searching for nightcrawlers

Having received complaints from a number of local residents to the effect that they are being kept awake nights by boys and men hunting nightcrawlers on their lawns, City Police Chief Roy Hebner today asked “worm-hunters” to show consideration in their nocturnal pursuits.

