Area school districts take steps to further student safety

MANISTEE — Being ready to react in the proper manner when the unthinkable happens is the best way to lessen the blow of an emergency event.

Schools are being required by the state to have an Emergency Operations Plans (EOP) in place by January. Having a plan in place opens the districts up to the possibility of acquiring more Michigan State Police/Michigan Department of Education Competitive School Safety Grants like many local districts have acquired in the past two cycles. However, more importantly it is to have a plan in place for proper procedures when something happens that could put students in danger.

Working with them on creating those plans are Manistee County Emergency Management coordinator Lt. Brian Gutowski and a firm called Compliance One that specializes in that type of work.

Gutowski said the process entails a lot of work and has gone well over the past several months with all the districts being on track to finish up their respective plans soon. Local school districts working on those EOPs with Compliance One are Kaleva Norman Dickson, Bear Lake, Onekama Consolidated, Manistee Area Public, CASMAN and Manistee Catholic Central.

Having a plan of this nature in place covers what protocol to follow for a wide variety of scenarios said Gutowski..

“The benefit of the Emergency Operations Plan that Compliance One has helped us put together is it’s an all hazards plan,” said Gutowski. “The big focus from a lot of people right now is active violence and that sort of thing, but the likelihood of having a weather disaster is probably even higher. The way I put it is this kind of gives them a playbook they can open up that tells them how their staff should be reacting to any kind of emergency whether it be active violence, weather related or even chances of a nuclear disaster. It really is an all encompassing plan.”



By having something of this nature in place it puts everyone on the same page on what to do.

“If you don’t have a plan like this in place and have a disaster people kind of say, ‘what do I do?,'” said Gutowski.

However, Gutowski was quick to point out that each school plan has differences to them, but they also have similarities as well.

“They are going to be leaning on other school districts for support if an emergency happens in their school,” said Gutowski. “So having them familiar with the other plans is going to be a big benefit to all the schools.

KND principal Jakob Veith said he has submitted all his paperwork to Compliance One, and they are putting it all together.

“It has been quite a process and an eye opening one of every little detail we need to consider in the case of an emergency,” said Veith. “This process is definitely going to help us with that and make everyone feel more comfortable if there ever was a situation.”

Veith said there are multiple steps to certain scenarios where it might be necessary to turn off the gas, power or water to the building, and it was good to review those procedures.

“You just never know what kind of emergency it will be and if someone is drilling the ground and hits a pipe or something we want to make sure we are prepared to act,” said Veith. “I think the new EOP is going to help us with that process.”

CASMAN director Shelly VanVoorst said the prep work has gone well at their school.

“I have submitted all the stuff to Compliance One as we are working with Carrie Kotecki and she will then take that information and put it in the format the state wants to see it,” said VanVoorst. “Then she will present that back to us and provide training for us on it. I am hoping we have it in our hands the middle of September and we can do a roll out with staff near the end of September, but it will just be how quick Compliance can turn it around.”

VanVoorst said there was certain things they knew about, but really didn’t do until the EOP process came along. She said that includes the teachers doing FEMA training right now, and it brings home the reality of what could happen.

“It becomes real when you have to do those sort of things, but I hope we never have a situation where we have to use it,” said VanVoorst. “But at least we have the knowledge and will review it every year and have practices for various things to be more comfortable with it.”

Manistee Area Public School’s Ken Blakey-Shell is heading up their EOP work and said they just got their final edits to Compliance One last week.

“They are printing up the final copies to the buildings and local emergency officials,” he said. “There are so many things in this process that enlightened us, and in our world we were not even aware of like protocols and things like that. So the next step is to provide the applicable information to the staff so they have the core stuff to focus on, and that is going to be reflected when we start doing practice drills and things like that later this year.”

Bear Lake principal Sarah Harless said they are a little ahead of some of the other schools in the process. Last week they gathered their whole staff together at the school with Kotecki and Gutowski to review the plan.

“We had our Emergency Operations Plan in a preview format,” said Harless. “Carrie showed us the whole plan, but our teachers will be getting a classroom document that is more teacher friendly. We wanted our whole staff to see the entire Emergency Operations Plan and what Carrie did was to go through the essential parts of the plan that could affect all of the staff.”

Harless said that the plan includes detailed things such as what is expected of the teachers, the support staff and the principals if something were to happen. The plan is 300 plus pages in length and covers a variety of scenarios.

“It has everything right on down to where your emergency shut off things are located,” said Harless. “So you can flip to any page, like say how to shut off the water and anyone could get the instructions on how to do it.”

Harless said the next step for Bear Lake Schools will be to have Gutowski come in to do some table top exercises where they will use the EOP and the teacher’s classroom documents to deal with an emergency scenario. She said they also want to get some fire, police and others involved in the process.

“The more people that can come to our trainings the more prepared we are to handle an emergency,” said Harless. “We will continue to reach out to all our community partners and invite them to all of our training dates,” said Harless.

All the school officials and Gutowski agree they hope there never is a time when they go live with these procedures, but in the event it does happen they want to be ready.