Chips wrap busy first week at Oak Ridge Golf Club

MUSKEGON — The Manistee girls golf team wrapped up a busy first week of the season on Friday, competing in its third road match in four days.

This time, the Chippewas golfed 18 holes at the Oak Ridge Golf Club of Muskegon in an nine-team event hosted by Fruitport. Manistee shot a combined score of 479 to finish seventh while Mona Shores topped the field with a 356 and Whitehall placed second with a 379.

Manistee was led by Trista Arnold’s round of 114 as teammate Sara Thompson shot a 117, Ari Kamaloski carded a 118 and Taylor Murray shot 130 to round out the team score.

“It’s not quite where we want to be, but it’s early,” said Manistee coach Bridget Warnke. “It’s been a busy week, especially for some of the girls who played all three days. … We’re still going to keep working on our putting, because that’s where you cut down the most strokes.”

Friday’s 18-hole round was preceded by a two-person scramble event hosted by Chippewa Hills on Wednesday.

Six Chippewas were split into teams of two at the Royal Golf Course at Canadian Lakes, where they finished eighth of 11 teams competing. Midland Dow won the event while Fremont and hosts Chippewa Hills tied for second.

“I paired up newer girls with veteran girls, which seemed to work out pretty well,” Warnke said of the event. “It was a good experience. The scores weren’t too bad and the newer girls got to learn a little bit from the older girls.”

Arnold and Emalyn Nelson teamed up to shoot a 102 to lead Manistee, while Marial Rahn and Olivia Vasquez shot a 109, and Thompson and Murray carded a combined 110.

Manistee will next see action at 2 p.m. on Monday in their home opener against Fruitport at the Manistee Golf & Country Club.