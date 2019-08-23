City in search of applicants for boards and commissions

MANISTEE — The City of Manistee is searching for applicants for vacant seats on various boards and commissions.

The following vacancies have been posted on the City of Manistee website:

• Compensation Commission — one vacancy with a term ending Sept. 30, 2024. Applicants must be registered voters in Manistee;

• Downtown Development Authority Citizens’ Council — seven vacancies are posted. Applicants must be residents of the DDA and at least 18 years old. This is the advisory board to the DDA and the City of Manistee in the adoption of the development or tax increment financing plans;

• Harbor Commission — one vacancy with a term ending Oct. 31, 2020;

• Historic District Commission — two vacancies with one term ending Feb. 29, 2020 and one term ending Feb. 28, 2022. One member is desired who meets professional qualification standards as an archaeologist, architect, architectural historian, historian or historic architect;

• Parks Commission — one vacancy with a term ending June 30, 2020 and one term ending June 30, 2022. Applicants may be nonresidents but must own real estate, or a business or profession having a licensed business location in the city; or have a child attending school within the city;

• PEG Commission — one vacancy with a term ending Dec. 31, 2020. Applicants must be Manistee County residents; and

• Zoning Board of Appeals — two vacancies with terms ending May 31, 2022. Applicants should be a representative of the population distribution and of the various interests present in the city.

Application forms are available at the City Clerk’s office located at 70 Maple St., or online at www.manisteemi.gov. Applications must be returned by Sept. 10 to be considered for appointment at the Sept. 17 City Council meeting.