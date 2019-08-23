Dam failure exercise: First responders prepare for a potential emergency

MANISTEE COUNTY — When it comes to making an emergency plan, first responders always prepare for the worst case scenario.

While the northwest region of Michigan is home to Tippy Dam and the Hodenpyl Dam, both operated by Consumer’s Energy, local agencies must prepare for a dam failure event. First responders and officials from across several agencies gathered on Thursday at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital’s Education Center for an interactive exercise.

Lt. Brian Gutowski, Manistee County emergency management coordinator, said the exercise simulated full and partial dam failure scenarios, in which emergency responders had to practice what they would do in only a matter of minutes.

If a real emergency event were to happen, Gutowski said, planning ahead could save many lives.

“Especially during the summertime, which is when the scenario is set, a lot of times people recreate on the river, on the backwaters of the ponds and on the reservoirs upstream of the dam,” he

said. “For those folks, it’s a huge safety issue because they are the ones directly impacted.”

Consumers Energy’s network operates 13 hydroelectric dams in northern lower Michigan. Both the Tippy and Hodenpyl backwaters invite people to enjoy outdoor recreation opportunities like fishing, boating and kayaking.

Scott Knight, of Consumer’s Energy, who spoke during Thursday’s exercise, said Consumer’s Energy is required every five years by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to do an exercise in each of their river basins.

“We hope this is never a real event, but if it ever does happen we are all kind of on the same team,” he said, during the exercise.

Those in attendance on Thursday included local police with the City of Manistee and Manistee County Sheriff’s Office, fire department and EMS personnel, the Michigan State Police, Consumer’s Energy officials, Manistee County Central Dispatch and more.

Gutowski said the more people that are involved in the exercise, the better it will be if an emergency were to happen.

“An emergency like this does not only impact police, fire and EMS, but agencies like the Forest Service, Road Commission and DNR, as well,” he said. “All of these people have to have a seat at the table to make this emergency plan successful. There’s a lot of stuff to think about.”

A scenario simulated on Thursday included a cascading dam failure starting at Hodenpyl Dam near Mesick. Gutowski said an emergency event such as this would require as much personnel as possible, and they would need to send out alerts to the public, carry out a plan of action and evacuate the immediate area.

“With the way our community is built, there’s just not the volume of emergency responders that you would find at larger communities. Very quickly our resources are going to be maxed out,” he said. “There are a lot systems in place including the siren systems at both dams; it notifies people that they should get out of the water and seek higher grounds.

“Our biggest concern in any type of dam emergency is, one, the immediate flooding; the people on the river, backwaters or who are downstream; and the roads that are potentially impacted by the incident.”

However, Gutowski said there’s no telling what could truly happen prior to an emergency event — they must consider all possible scenarios.

“In doing the exercises, one of the scenarios that played out was simulating a camper at Blacksmith Bayou Campground who had a diabetic child who needed medications and had nowhere to go,” he said. “When you start to work through a scenario like this, you start to see things like sheltering — if it’s really hot or extremely cold that is going to determine what our needs are.”

Those partaking in the exercise were evaluated to provide feedback from unbiased parties.

“We always bring in evaluators, and what that does is gives an independent set of eyes on what is going on to give some pointers and outside tips,” Gutowski said. “It helps us start that improvement process. Every exercise, we try to include evaluators that are independent from our area.”