Looking Back for Aug. 24

20 YEARS AGO

Summer music festival in the works

A chamber music festival will bring classical music to the area next summer. Brad Gemeinhardt and Meesun Hong are from a non-profit organization out of New York City called Wild Ginger Philharmonic, Inc. which started in 1995. They both want to be able to bring classical music to lots of people.

40 YEARS AGO

Possible teacher strike

Representatives of the Manistee Public Schools Board of Education and the Manistee Teachers Association met in contract negotiations for 11 hours yesterday in an unsuccessful attempt to come up with a new contract before school resumes on Sept. 5. A three-year contract for the approximately 115 teachers in the public school system ran out July 31, setting in motion the current negotiation of a new multi year contract.

“In-Laws” at the Vogue

Now playing at the Vogue Theatre is “The In-Laws” starring Peter Falk and Alan Arkin. The comedy, directed by Arthur Hiller, will play at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. this week.

60 YEARS AGO

New location

The new location for the Manistee Rambler, Inc., former Kann & Co. building at 334 River Street was announced today. The new dealership was formally announced by P.W. Schnorbach, president and secretary of the firm.

“Anatomy” at Vogue

Now playing at the Vogue Theatre is Otto Preminger’s “Anatomy of Murder” starring James Stewart, Lee Remick, Ben Gazzara, Eve Arden and Arthur O’Connell.

80 YEARS AGO

City police investigate arson

CIty police held one suspect in the county jail for questioning in an arson case. The man being held was to be quizzed by officers this afternoon regarding the fire which did minor damage at the tavern operated by Henry Zawacki, better known as Bouya’s Tavern, River Street, early this morning.

Thieves enter buildings

Two Manistee business places were entered by thieves last night and today city police, aided by state police fingerprint experts, were seeking clues in the robberies. The Manistee Brewing Company plant was entered sometime during the early morning, presumably about 1 a.m. and a case of beer was taken from a brewery truck. Joe Jach’s tavern on River Street also was entered in the early morning around 3. Loss included four quarts of whiskey, eight cartons of cigarettes and about $3 in change.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum