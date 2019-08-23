Music and brews on tap for second annual Minnehaha Brewhaha

ARCADIA TWP. — Next weekend, Arcadia will be filled with music lovers, food vendors, brews and bands during the second annual Minnehaha Brewhaha music festival, featuring the Accidentals and Onekama-native Cousin Curtiss.

Festivities will begin at 11 a.m. at Arcadia Marine, located at 17073 Sixth St. M-22 in Arcadia, and will run throughout the night.

The Minnehaha Brewhaha will feature over 30 local breweries and distilleries offering beer and wine tasting, regional food vendors and a musical lineup of six Michigan bands.

“We believe that local acts deserve a spot in the limelight and that the talent we have here at home can anchor the Minnehaha Brewhaha annual community event and encourage the growth of our unique music scene,” said Dan Macek, event organizer and member of Music Moves Me’s board of directors. “That’s what we’d like to do: provide a venue and a platform for musical talent to perform and get their name out into the public.”

The music festival has branched out in its second year with new activities including a 5K and 15K run. These events begin at 8:30 a.m. and run in conjunction with the music festival.

According to its website, the 15K offers challenging terrain that flows through the Grand Traverse Land Conservancy. The course is highlighted by a one mile stretch of boardwalk that runs through the newly reopened Arcadia Marsh. The 5K course weaves through the village within eyesight of Lake Arcadia.

Online registration for the Minnehaha Brewhaha 5K and 15K races end on Aug. 29, while late registration may be available from 6-8 p.m. on Friday Aug. 30 and between 7-8 a.m. on Saturday. For more information, visit runsignup.com/Race/MI/Arcadia/MinihahaBrewhaha5k15k

At least 60 different beverages from Michigan-based breweries and distilleries including Stormcloud and Iron Fish will be made available to attendees.

Food will be provided by Michigan vendors including Steelhead Cafe, Southern Sin Thesis, Clarke’s Hot Dog Wagon, Tacoz and Nachoz, and Trinity Lutheran Donut Wagon.

Saturday’s musical lineup is as follows:

• Jake Allen, 11 a.m.

• Cindi Lou and the Red Hot Royals, 1 p.m.

• Full Cord, 3 p.m.

• Sweetwater Blues Band, 5 p.m.

• The Accidentals, 7 p.m.

• Cousin Curtiss, 9 p.m.

“The goal is to have fun,” said Macek. “I think we have a real entertaining group of people performing this year.”

Local youngsters, Christian Goss of Traverse City and Hannah Johnson of Frankfort will be performing between acts and joining with the headlining performers.

According to Macek, Goss will be performing with Cousin Curtiss while Johnson will be singing with the Accidentals.

“Our philosophy is to provide musical experiences for bands and up and coming performers,” Macek said.

The Minnehaha Brewhaha is presented by nonprofit organization Music Moves Me.

According to its website, Music Moves Me supports and promotes music education through collaboration with schools and community groups across northwestern Michigan.

Music Moves Me helps fulfill an endowment scholarship fund at Interlochen Center for the Arts, which was created in memory of Ron Stoops, a life-long music lover and an avid performer. Proceeds from the Minnehaha Brewhaha will go toward the endowment.

In addition to its flagship music festival, the organization plans to host seasonal instrument drives to increase access in the public schools and it has partnered with Guitars for Vets in support of its mission to use music therapy to help veterans heal.

The Minnehaha Brewhaha is sponsored by a number of area businesses and individuals.

Tickets to the event are available at mynorthtickets.com/events/Minnehaha-Brewhaha-Music-Festival-8-31-2019/ or can be purchased the day of, at the festival. Admission is free for children ages 12 and under.

Visit www.music-moves-me.org/ for more information.