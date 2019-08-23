Reader: Guardian Angels Church is ‘spiritual beacon’ of community

TO THE EDITOR:

Thank you so much for the informative article Aug. 8 “Masonry work to begin at Guardian Angels.” Kudos to Scott Fraley.

As so many of my age, I grew up in that beautiful church — First Holy Communions, Confirmations, weddings and funerals in our large family all had the background of Guardian Angels Church. In travels around the country and in Europe, I love to visit churches, and I have to say there is just something special about Guardian Angels.

Mary Ann Linke Shinn brought that home with her wonderful piece on Father Grimme, the first priest of Guardian Angels. I have known Mary Ann since childhood so can say with confidence she is an excellent researcher. She told a fascinating story, and I wonder if it was some “guardian angels” who “assisted” her in her finding of the rare photograph of Father Grimme and the choir boys.

I read the article both online and in the paper. I hope those interested will check out Father Grimme’s place of rest at the Mount Carmel Cemetery. It’s at South Sixth Street, K.

If the historic Ramsdell Theatre is the crown jewel of Manistee, then Guardian Angels Church, with the tallest steeple in the area, is its spiritual beacon.

Jennie Marie Naffie

Manistee