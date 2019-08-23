Spirit of the Woods Conservation Club to host Field Camp

BRETHREN — For the third time this summer, the Spirit of the Woods Conservation Club (SWCC) will host a Free Fun Field Camp.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, SWCC will host a free Native American Fun Camp for students age 8 to 17 on the club property in Brethren. Campers will enjoy the following activities: hiking; learning some native language; spear throwing instruction and competition; zip line; slack line; crafts in the clubhouse; and splashing in beautiful Bear Creek. Lunch will be provided. Transportation to the venue is available upon request.

RSVP is mandatory for this camp. Call Rob at (248) 930-2817 to RSVP.

This camp, as well as the others this summer, have been made possible by the Minger Family Endowment Fund, the Manistee County Community Foundation and several other small contributions.

SWCC was founded in 1939 by individuals who saw a need and wanted to preserve the 43.5 acres of property along beautiful Bear Creek. One of the missions of the club is to help students learn more about the natural world by hosting field camps each summer; 2019 marks the 25th year for these free field camps. Membership to SWCC is open to all nature lovers.