OHS CLASS OF 1954 REUNION

Onekama High School Class of 1954 held its reunion on Aug. 17 at the Bungalow Inn in Manistee. In addition to the usual catching up and sharing, a slideshow of the pictures taken at their senior educational tour to Washington D.C., New York and Niagara Falls was shown. Pictured (front row, left to right) are Lila (Bradford) Meister, Carol (Olson) Dyer, Sandra (Smith) Majeski, Marilyn (Showalter) Acker, Kay (Kenny) Bauer; (back row) Al Brown, Bill Acker, Gordon Wilson and Dale Milarch. (Courtesy photo)