Blood drives slated for next two weeks in Northwest region

From Tribune News Service

MANISTEE COUNTY — Several blood drives are slated to take place in the northwest Michigan region over the next two weeks.

The drives will be put on by the Versiti Blood Center of Michigan. The following blood drives are taking place in Manistee County:

• Manistee — 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Sept. 5, Munson Healthcare Classroom 2, 1465 E. Parkdale Ave.; and

• Manistee — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 28, the Little River Casino BOD Room, 2700 Orchard Highway.

The following blood drives are slated for the surrounding area:

• Benzonia — 2-6 p.m., Aug. 26, Shop-N-Save – Blood Bus, 1747 Benzie Highway;

• Cadillac — 1-7 p.m., Sept. 2, LifeHouse Assembly of God Fellowship Hall, 1120 W. Division St.;

• Frankfort — 1:30-5:30 p.m., Sept. 5, United Methodist Church Community Room, 537 Crystal Ave.;

• Traverse City — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aug. 30, Villa at Traverse Point – Blood Bus, 2828 Concord St.;

• Traverse City — noon to 4 p.m., Aug. 27, Village Press Creative Services – Blood Bus, 2779 Aero Park Drive;

• Traverse City — 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Aug. 29, CenterPointe Auditorium, 12935 SW Bay Shore Drive, Suite 135;

• Charlevoix — 1-7 p.m., Aug. 26, Elks Club Community Room, 12735 U.S. 31 North;

• Kingsley — 2-7 p.m., Aug. 26, St. Mary of Hannah Church, 2962 W. M-113;

• Charlevoix — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 29, Munson Healthcare Conference Rooms, 14700 Lake Shore Drive; and

• Kalkaska — noon to 6 p.m., Aug. 27, Kalkaska High School Library, 109 N. Birch St.