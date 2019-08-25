Chips, Lakers, Bobcats open season at Benzie

BENZONIA — The cross country season was officially underway on Saturday as three Manistee County teams competed in the annual Pete Moss Invite, hosted by Benzie Central.

Manistee participated in the event’s “big school” division while Bear Lake and Brethren each ran in the “small school” race.

Manistee’s boys and girls each finished 18th of 19 scoring teams in their respective races, the Chippewa boys tallying 478 points to winner Grand Rapids Christian’s 86 and the Chippewa girls scoring 471 as Traverse City Central topped the field with 62.

“It was an overall solid start for the year,” said Manistee coach Eric Thuemmel. “We just got back from team camp the afternoon before, and some of the kids looked a little tired, but for the most part it was a decent day.

“We have a lot of new faces … 10 kids ran their first high school race there, so it was good for them to get some experience,” he added. “Some of the kids need to work on their racing strategies, in terms of pacing.

“We’re not where we want to be yet in terms of conditioning. We’ve got a lot of work left to do before our conference season begins. But I still saw some promising signs.”

Of the 152 individual finishers in the boys big school division varsity race, Ransom Hoeflinger paced Manistee with a 50th-place finish in 17:38.1, followed by Caiden Cudney (86th, 18:29.2), Jarod Wright (123rd, 19:46.6), Jordan Fink (128th, 19:59.3), Carter Kissell (140th, 20:50.6), Bishop Davis (141st, 20:52.5), Jacob Lindeman (147th, 21:48.4) and Trent Beaudrie (148th, 22:08.8).

In the big school girls varsity race, the Chippewas were led by Noelle Fink with a 64th place finish in 21:07.3, followed by Olivia Holtgren (95th, 22:02.7), Solana Postma (112th, 22:45.6), Brynn O’Donnell (123rd, 23:15.9), Allie Thomas (132nd, 23:51.1), Kendahl Wright (137th, 24:13.6), Taylor Murray (147th, 25.30.8) and Addy Witkowski (150th, 26:16.0).

The Bear Lake boys placed 16th of 16 teams in the small school race, while the Laker girls did not have enough harriers to post a team score.

The Lakers scored 333 points in the boys race as Roscommon topped the field with 111.

Bear Lake junior Hunter Bentley paced the boys team with a 19th-place finish in 17:58.1, followed by teammates Sam Corey (81st, 20:01.4), Robby McLouth (87th, 20:21.4), Bren Lopez (103rd, 21:01.2), Trevor Eisenlohr (119th, 21:56.9), Jake Griffis (120th, 21:59.2) and Tai Babinec (123rd, 22:08.5).

In the girls race, Alexia Rineer was the first Laker to cross the finish line in 23:40.8, good for 52nd place. Bear Lake’s Bella Leffew (64th, 24:21.8) and Victoria Hall (141st, 30:37.0) also competed.

“This was a good place to start, because it’s where we’ll be for regionals,” said Bear Lake coach Tony Shrum. “We didn’t have a whole lot of expectations heading into this race, and I told the guys they won’t run their best times; they’re just not ready to do that yet.

“It was good to see where we’re at, and now we’ve got two months to get where we need to be,” he said. “I think we’ll be a whole different team come October.”

Shrum said for the girls it’s all about those individual times.

“Until we get enough to score as a team again, the focus is on those individual goals,” he said. “But just because they can’t score as a team, they’re still a team. And I was happy with how they ran in their first race.”

Brethren didn’t carry enough runners to score as a team in either race, but coach Kyle Griffin was both pleased and impressed with his top harriers’ times.

For the girls, Alexis Tracy finished 11th in 20:53.5 while Justin Kissling finished 35th in 18:35.9 in the boys race.

“Justin and Alexis both hit (personal records) on Day 1, which you don’t tend to expect, especially when they had great seasons last year too,” Griffin said. “They were both a full minute, minute-and-a-half ahead of what we were predicting. … They’re the ones who, when we have conditioning two days a week, they’re out running six days a week.

“They both went to camps throughout the summer, did what they needed to do to get better, and it showed.”

Griffin pointed out that Tracy — representing Division 4 Brethren — finished behind nine Division 3 runners.

“She was out there running against some really tough competition,” he said. “Those two looked really good, and we’re really excited for them.

“We want to see Justin break 18 (minutes) this year and Alexis break 20.”

Brethren’s Eric Grismore also ran, finishing 129th in 22:18.9 while Jane Amstutz ran her first-ever cross country race, finishing 150th in 31:37.7 for the Bobcats.