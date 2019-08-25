Looking Back for Aug. 26

20 YEARS AGO

Street construction begins

Several city streets will be closed beginning Monday morning to allow for major construction work that is scheduled to last through mid-November. The construction work is part of an ongoing combined sewer overflow project in the city. The following streets will be closed: Maple from First Street to Sixth Street, Fifth Street from Sycamore to Oak Street, and the Webster Court area.

60 YEARS AGO

Building lease is announced

Larry Fortier, owner of Fortier Upholstering Co. at Sixth Avenue, today announced he has leased the former Manistee Shoe Manufacturing Co., building at 50 Filer Street. The lease will become effective Sept. 1. Renovation at the new location of the upholstering company is now underway. Mr. Fortier stated that the increasing volume of business required more space and greater production facilities for his business.

New county hospital recommended

Recommendation that a new Manistee County Hospital be constructed to replace the present structure will be included in a report to be submitted to county supervisors at a special meeting to be called early next month, according to Charles O’Donnell, chairman of a special supervisors’ committee which has been investigating the problem since April.

80 YEARS AGO

Larsen drawings on display

A number of attractive pastel drawings by Ole Larsen, Manistee artist, are attracting considerable attention at the Hotel Chippewa where they are displayed on the walls on the lounge room off the cocktail bar. Ole, who specializes in animal drawings and paintings has done some of his best work in the pictures that are included in the hotel part. Particularly striking are heads of Irish and English setters and and of horses.

Old timber not yet gone

Workmen engaged in excavating for the River Street sewer main in connection with the installation of the new sewage disposal system here have discovered that Manistee still possess some of the timber that made it the world’s lumbe capital in years gone by. But the timber rests far underneath the city. Workers digging at East River St. yesterday and today unearthed a large log and huge pine stump, in fair state of preservation, about 20 feet below the street level. They were unable to pull the stump out because its roots were so extensive that any movement of them threatened the foundation of a nearby building and street light pole.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum