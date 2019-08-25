Manistee kicks off season at Ludington Relays

LUDINGTON — The Manistee girls swimming team kicked off the season on Saturday at the annual Ludington Relays.

The Chippewas scored 56 points in the relay-based event, good for fourth place among five teams. Muskegon Mona Shores topped the field with 142, followed by Traverse City and Ludington tied with 98, while Fremont took fifth with 26.

“The girls who swam, swam well,” said Manistee coach Corey Van Fleet, citing a bit of a shorthanded lineup Saturday. “I’m pleased. We just started with our two-a-day practices, and they’re responding well. We’re going to be just fine by the time the conference championships roll around.”

Manistee’s top performance of the day was a second-place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay, as Lauren Mendians, Ginger Hiipakka, Reanna Sutter and Lauren Mezeske finished in the time of 4:14.77.

Mendians, Hiipakka, Mezeske and Nancy Neumann took third in the 200-yard medley relay in the time of 2:20.17.

The Chippewas also had a trio of fourth-place finishes that added to their total score.

Tatum Jensen, Sutter, Hope Erlandson and Brooklyn Blair took fourth in the 200-yard breaststroke relay in 3:12.59; Mezeske, Maygan Vasquez, Neumann and Izzy Barton placed fourth in the 200-yard backstroke relay in 2:30.52; and Blair, Jensen, Vasquez and Neumann took fourth in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 2:11.13.

The Manistee girls swimming team will next see action on Thursday at Northview for a sprint meet slated to begin at 5 p.m.