MANISTEE — The Spirit of the Woods Garden Club Inc. received a plaque of appreciation recently from the Manistee County Medical Care Facility.

Kathy Johnson accepted the plaque on Aug. 6 behalf of the garden club from Joe Coleman, administrator of the Medical Care Facility.

The medical care wished to show appreciation for the hard work and dedication garden club members put into refurbishing and maintaining the therapy gardens, which allows staff and visitor to better enjoy them.