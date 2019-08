MANISTEE — Manistee’s Planning Commission will hold two public hearings on Sept. 5.

The first hearing features a request from Ludington Storage at 294 12th St. for a special use permit in regards to a self-storage addition. The second hearing features a request from One Fourteen LLC for a special use permit in regards to a marijuana related business.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in city council chambers at Manistee City Hall.