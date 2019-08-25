Portage Point Inn cottage a total loss after blaze

ONEKAMA — A blaze destroyed one of Portage Point Inn’s historic cottages in Onekama early Sunday morning.

Rob Johnson, assistant fire chief of Onekama Township Fire Department, said crews responded to a fire at the historic Rexwood Cottage located at Portage Point Inn in Onekama around 6 a.m. Sunday. However, by the time crews arrived the structure was entirely engulfed in flames.

“It was a complete loss,” Johnson said. “It was a single story, couple bedroom cottage. Onekama Fire was the first crew in and Bear Lake Township Fire and Arcadia Township Fire followed. There were probably a dozen firefighters on scene.”

Johnson said the family that was occupying the cottage escaped just in time.

“They were awakened by some snapping noises and recognized the fire, and immediately called 911,” he said. “They gathered their belongings and got out as fast as they could.”

After crews arrived, Johnson said the flames were towering up to 25 feet. The structure next door to the cottage was saved.

“The structure next to it was actually being threatened, so we had some defense firefighting going on,” Johnson said. “It was a good effort from Bear lake, Onekama and Arcadia. The outcome was not favorable because you want to save the whole thing, but it was completely involved when we rolled up.”

Portage Point Inn owners posted on Facebook late Sunday morning: “It’s a sad day at Portage Point Inn as we lost the historic Rexwood Cottage due to a fire this morning. The only important thing is that no one was hurt.”

Right now, a cause is not known and the investigation is still open. The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office assisted, as well.

An update on the damage will be published in a future edition of the News Advocate.