100 Years Ago

The following news items are reprinted from the Manistee Daily News for the week Aug. 24 through Aug. 30, 1919, and are compiled by Teena Kracht from the newspaper archives of the Manistee County Historical Museum:

“All roads in Manistee county yesterday led to Bear Lake, and with ideal weather and a fine program conducting to large attendance at the Manistee County Farm Bureau’s annual picnic there, the hospitable village on the shores of the beauteous lake was the scene of some highly agreeable activities.

“…The alert committee in charge of the big joy function had overlooked no details toward the success of the affair, and the first arrival of visitors found the entire community out to greet them and make them feel quite at home. No arrangements for the comfort or convenience of the picnickers were neglected, and Bear Lake’s traditions in this regard were finely sustained.

“The day’s activities began early and continued until late in the evening, concluding in a dance in Maccabee hall,and the only disappointment was the failure to put on the anticipated tractor demonstration, due to the inability of the committee to secure the promised tractors.

“After longer than a year of tests and experiments, those interested in the new motor spring known as the Morski-Brugman patent believe their spring soon is to command success in the motor world. Contracts contemplating the use of the spring by manufacturers of the Winton car have been signed. Engineers of other manufacturers have been interested.

“The spring is the invention of Thomas Morski, a Manistee youth.

“The invention is technically described as a lever action cylinder spring and shock absorber combined. The shock is taken up by a piston operating in an oil-tight case. This invention performs the functions of both springs and shock absorbers, producing a riding ease not previously attained. It is stated that the cost of manufacture is no greater than for springs alone.

“Paul Cota, for longer than 20 years a Manistee tailor, has taken over the tailoring shop of Matt Stepka, who died recently following a stroke of paralysis. The shop was opened under the new management yesterday.

“It is the intention of Mr. Cota to continue the tailoring features directed by the former proprietor, giving particular attention to merchant tailoring.

“Announcement of the selection Stephen H. Lyttle, 30, of Three Rivers, as principal of the high school, was made today by A. G. Stead, superintendent of schools. Principal Lyttle will succeed J. M. Slagh who resigned to accept a post on the faculty of the Oak Park, Ill., high school.

“Mr. Lyttle is a graduate of the University of Michigan. After one year [at Three Rivers] he was given the principalship of the school, which position he has held for the past three years.

“Mr. Lyttle is said to be a man capable of ‘handling the boys.’ His interest in athletics will no doubt do much to stimulate the students in this particular phase of high school activity. He enjoys wholesome, clean sports…

“The long desired debating team which students of the high school have endeavored to inaugurate may receive a sponsor. Mr. Lyttle is particularly enthusiastic in rhetorical art….

“Once the country got its style from Paris. Now it gets it from the movie heroines.

“Noah Heap remarks: We spend a lot more time making new laws than we do enforcing old ones.

“Many a girl after visiting a drug store appears in the pink of condition.

“The less coal there is to shovel, the more the railway firemen want for shoveling it.

“We are not all agreed about what to do with the treaty, but we are all agreed that there is no sense in doing nothing.

“Elderberries are now ready to make their fight against the high cost of getting a skinful. These wine berries nod in purple clusters from many a country hedgerow.

“To look forward to: Labor Day, end of summer vacation, harvest apples, huskin’ bees, purchase of an overcoat worth its weight in gold, brown October near-beer, football excitement, mosquito-less days.

“Announcement is made today that the new store of Larsen & Larsen, located in the H. B. Larsen block on River street, will open its doors to the public next Thursday, adding another high class mercantile institution to the busy section of the city…It is confidently expected that…fastidious women shoppers of Manistee and neighboring territory will find awaiting their inspection and approval a modern merchandising establishment that will appeal not only to their artistic sensibilities but to their purchasing instincts.

“Lawrence A. Larsen and his sister, Miss Ethel L. Larsen, comprise the new firm, a slogan of which will be ‘The store of courteous attention.’ With them will be associated in an advisory capacity Miss Marion Larsen, one of Manistee’s most gifted business women. They are the son and daughter of H. B. Larsen, who was a River street merchant for 41 years previous to his retirement a few years ago, and have been brought up to the merchandising business, with special reference to the requirements of Manistee.

“A considerable portion of Manistee, including the business block on River street in which the Lyric theater is located, the ‘hill’ residence section as far as Fourth street, and Filer City was without electric lights or power at an inconvenient time last night for a period of upward of an hour.

“The light company this morning was unable to definitely explain the cause…

“The second big audience at the Lyric had just about completed its inspection of the film offering and was anxiously awaiting the vaudeville performance. Of course, stoppage of the current abruptly terminated the film show, but Manager Lauer was able to present his vaudeville under the gaslight of the auditorium. In the residence district the lights went out without so much as asking a ‘by your leave,’ and for the want of anything better to do George W. Householder of that section and his kin went to bed in the dark a bit before the accustomed time.

“But it’s an ill wind that blows no good. The dense darkness was accepted as a special benefaction by the many hand-holding couples, and the porch-wrens and swing lizards improved this exceptional opportunity to sit close and reassure each other that no calamity impended.

“Tuesday, September 2, the Manistee Public schools will commence the first semester’s work of the school year 1919-20, was the announcement made by A. G. Stead this morning. It is very important that each student be present on the day of the opening, he stated.

“During the week of August 24-30 Supt. Stead and Principal S. H. Lyttle…will be in their respective offices to confer with students concerning the selection of a curriculum, and for the purpose of classification. To prevent delay all students not classified are requested to do so before school begins.

“Requests from teachers and students for rooms are being received daily. Those people who desire student or teacher roomers are requested to call Miss Mary Louden at the Central building, giving their names, street address and rates. A few students are asking for opportunities to work for all or part of their board and room.

“Parents are requested by the superintendent to supply their children with books, paper, pencils and other material necessary for the grade to which they enter into. If their printed list, specifying the books they are to use, has been lost the books may be obtained by letting the dealer know what grade they will enter.

“Mr. and Mrs. Harold Wheeler of Tacoma, Wash., arrived this morning by way of Ludington, having been called here on account of the serious illness of the former’s mother, Mrs. E. D. Wheeler.

“The best explanation anybody can offer for defeat is the simple one that the other fellow played a better game.

“In spite of all the resistance offered by President Wilson to the repeal of the Daylight Savings law which has been in operation for the past two years, Congress passed it over his head. On October 26 clocks all over the United States will be set back an hour to conform to the provisions of this law.

“…Opposition of farmers principally caused Congress to repeal [the Daylight Savings law]. In cities the extra hour was met with welcome, Manistee being among those that saw its benefits at very little inconvenience.

“A way out of the daylight saving difficulty, which, it is believed will satisfy all concerned, has been suggested and has found favor among several Manistee merchants and manufacturers…

“’All that is necessary,’ one in favor said, ‘is for us to start work one hour earlier and quit one hour earlier. If some of our business men will take up this plan and agree on some definite schedule it can probably be adopted. Perhaps the city government would

help the move along by taking action that would affect Manistee. Other cities that want the plan can do the same.’

“Announcement was made today of the change of management of the Clarkson greenhouse on west River street. The new proprietor is Ralph Southerton, formerly of Highland Park, Ill., who has already assumed charge of the establishment.

“Swinging right to avoid hitting a small machine, the driver of which failed to observe the courtesy of giving half the road, the limousine of E. Golden Filer carrying seven passengers ran over an embankment and rolled upon its side midway between Bear Lake and Beulah at 9:30 o’clock last night. No member of the party was injured and no damage was done the car.

“Mr. Filer with a party consisting of Miss Martha Filer, Mr. and Mrs. P. P. Schnorbach, Mr.and Mrs. C. G. Bigge, and Otto Hornkohl, driver, was returning to Manistee.

“Nearby residents were attracted to the scene and these with the assistance of occupants of the car and other motorists who offered their aid, soon restored the limousine to the roadway.The driver of the Ford [the car at fault] returned and expressed great regret that he had been responsible for the mishap. He stated that only a few minutes before he had been forced from the road and stalled by an inconsiderate autoist and that he had determined not to give way again.

“A critic is a grown-up boy who continues to throw stones.

“It is getting around to the opening of pancake season. Batter up!

“Attending physicians reported today that the condition of Mrs. E. D. Wheeler, who has been seriously ill for the past week, is greatly improved and that prospects for her recovery are good.

“The grasshoppers took the tender seedlings early in the summer so the crop of hay was damaged to a considerable extent.

“This will make the staple food for horses and cows very high and hard to get. Some farmers will have to depend on feeding straw and other roughage for the principal bulky food.

“Then where will bedding come from?

“One observant citizen who knows considerable about stock says that the weeds in the lake will make the finest kind of bedding and believes that this vegetation can be raked off the bottoms of the small lakes in this county, dried and used instead of straw. It is even suggested that the dried seaweed could be salted and fed to stock as it is known to contain all the chemical elements of land growth and some desirable phosphates and salts not found in hay and grain…and besides supplementing the supply of hay and straw, clearing the lake will make fishing and boating much easier.

“CADILLAC, Aug. 26.–Strange as it may sound, the fact that this section of the state is overrun with grasshoppers was the prime factor in the sale this week of an eighty-acre farm near Lake City to a man from another state.

“…This gentleman was looking for a farm on which to raise chickens and other poultry.

“‘I must have,’ he said, ‘not less than 40 acres in a partially unimproved section, and there must be lots of grasshoppers.’

“It developed that a turkey ranch was contemplated and it is said that grasshoppers make the best feed ever for the Thanksgiving bird.

“Manistee will continue taking gravel from the pit in the property leased by the Coast Guard station.

“Supt. Lofberg of Coast Guard stations was in the city this morning and accompanied by City Manager P. H. Beauvais visited the spot under dispute. He gave it his thorough inspection and realizing the fact that gravel was essential to building up the city’s streets without incurring any harm to the property, permission was immediately granted to the city manager to continue utilizing the pit.

“Urgent demands for increased production have compelled the Goshen Shirt company to determine upon a development of the sew-at-home feature. New plans contemplate the creation of a special department for the supervision of this work. It is expected that within a month production outside the factory will have attained such proportions as to materially relieve the existing tension.

“The local plant is experiencing an almost unprecedented rush. It is impossible to keep up with orders. In the production of both silk and cotton shirts the shortage is particularly noticeable. The output now is around 200,000 dozens per day…but even this production is insufficient. [See below–T. K.]

“The plant may now be considered almost a model…The lawn about the factory has been greatly improved during the last year. The large lot to the right of the plant has been converted into a park. Trees have been planted and a good lawn obtained. Attractive flower beds will be laid out next season. Eventually the park will be filled with benches for the use of the girls during rest hours.

“The Goshen Shirt company now is an industry in which Manistee takes distinct pride.

“Out of 23 applicants who wrote on the county teachers’ examination held Aug. 14 and 15, 19 of them received certificates to teach, was the announcement made today by County School Commissioner E. M. Gerred this morning…

“The examination constituted three grades of teaching. The first grade, which no one wrote, is for a term of teaching of four years.. The second grade is for a term of three years and the third grade, for one year. The majority of those taking the examination passed the third grade. Mss Gladys Burnett of Brethren was successful in her examination, but unfortunately is too young to teach.

“Through the efforts of Commissioner Gerred most of the successful candidates have already been assigned schools throughout the county. Yet, there are still a number of vacancies for teachers and those wishing information on the subject are requested to visit Commissioner Gerred.

“The shortage of teachers for Manistee rural schools is giving cause for much consternation and anxiety, and efforts are being made…to alleviate the situation here. [However,] there are still vacancies for about 10.

“Unless something unforeseen happens, many children will be denied a few months, and maybe more, of instruction for the coming year. Some teachers have already applied for schools in this county from distant sections of the state, still the only source now evident is an appeal to former teachers, who have married and whose home duties do not involve all their time.

“The condition in other counties is no better than in Manistee county, for the scarcity of teachers is a national and not merely a local one, regulated by war and post-war conditions. After many discussions throughout the United States, the cause for the shortage was finally determined. It was found that, due to the wonderful inducements offered in civil service employment, competent teachers have been drawn into government service. It is scarcely to be wondered at that teachers have fled to new and more profitable fields of labor, when they can make almost double pay than in pedagogic pursuits.

“Another full house enjoyed the hospitality of the Hotel Chippewa yesterday. For a Monday, it was an exceedingly good day. Every room, with the exception of two, were taken by visitors to Manistee.

“In defense of all gentlemen mosquitoes the New Jersey state department of conservation and development makes the annual announcement that it is only [the] female of the species that bites.

“A Ford touring car with a good-sized outing cabin passed through the city today. The affair has one big room, offering ample sleeping accommodations. It is ideal for touring in this region and for living out in the open.

“The Mulholland Shows have erected their tents and entertainment vehicles and will open a five-day’s engagement tonight.

“Announcement was made this morning by President Robert S. Cooper of ambitious plans for the expansion of the Manistee plant of the Cooper Underwear company that will mean…the employment of 350 people by the first of January.

“As a starter for the new enlargement, 75 girls are desired immediately…

“WASHINGTON, Aug. 27.–Wilson will start his speaking tour as soon as arrangements can be made, stated the White House today. This will be within ten days or two weeks…

“The trip will occupy 45 days if the president can stand the strain of continuous speaking, it is said.

“The washing of the breakers on Lake Michigan Beach, an ideal evening and a pretty decorated cottage were the features that made the porch and house party given by Miss Minnie Nungesser at her summer home ‘At Rest’ near Bar Lake, one of the most delightful social events of the week. Ten couples enjoyed the affair.

“The spacious porch was artistically decorated and lighted by many Japanese lanterns. Ferns added to the decorations. On the beach a merry bonfire was kept blazing during most of the evening. Dancing provided the diversion for the evening. Delicious refreshments were served. Several of the party remained over until Sunday.

“Harry J. Somerville, a former Manistee boy, who fell 15 feet and broke his back recently in Detroit, died last night. He was about 41 years old.

“Mr. Somerville was the son of Mr. and Mrs. J. E. Somerville, formerly of this city, and was known to many people here. His father conducted a stationery store for a great many years, but several years ago left their establishment to live in Detroit. For about 14 years the son was mail carrier for the local post office. He was married to Miss Helen Smith…of Detroit only two months ago tomorrow.

“School vacation’s almost over, and the kid element of Manistee are reconciled to going back to their task of getting the teacher’s goat.

“When father isn’t shoveling snow he’s mowing the lawn. And when he isn’t paying coal bills he’s settling with the iceman.

“The Mulholland Shows last night presented their offering of attractions. Indications of rain, some of which fell, kept many away.

“The propensity of the zero figure last night of ‘showing off’ made the production of the Goshen Shirt company 200,000 dozens of shirts a day. (Zeros please keep out now.) The figure should be 200 dozens a day.

“Rajah, our pet fly, has become so tame that he now loves to perch on the electric light cord in front of the typewriting machine and then march grandly to the ceiling, where he hangs by his toes until we applaud. Then he marches down the cord again, salaams with his arms, or front feet or whatever they are, bows and flies to his dinner in the office paste pot. Bright boy, Rajah!

“Ellsworth Krantz, former athletic director of the Manistee high school, next year will handle the athletic end of the Petersburg, Va., high school. A letter just received from Camp Dix, N. J., tells of his future connections. Mr. Krantz and his wife’s desire to remain in the south moved him to take the athletic post there. He expects to assume charge soon after his discharge.

“Krantz proved a popular and capable director of athletics and physical culture in Manistee.

“Any young girl can tell you that her mother’s only fault is the good advice she is constantly giving.

“Tonight there’s another pavement dance. These dances are popular. Given as an inducement to resorters at the various colonies hereabouts to come to the city, they are now looked forward to by them with great pleasure.

“Visitors from as far north as Traverse City, and from Scottville and Ludington in the south, come here to spend the evening. Looking backward one compares the social activities of 30 and 40 years ago with the present ones.

“To the old-timers the pavement dance of today affords a deep contrast to the dances here decades ago. In the pioneer days, when Manistee easily fitted the appellation, ‘wild and woolly,’ lumberjacks and river-drivers, craving for excitement after weeks of hard labor in the woods, drove to the city with teams on nights when something special in the way of entertainment was promised.

“They drove 10 or 12 miles here from their camps. Dance halls were the lure. There they found wine, women and song–and fighting. Right on east River street where the famous pavement dances are now held, was the maddest and wildest quarter in the city. It was only safe to go there when armed to the teeth.

“Shooting up dance halls, fist-fights and drinking brawls were the favorite forms of excitement. Blood was generally spilled. It was the climax of the day.* Tonight this same quarter will have a more pacific and civilized atmosphere. Resorters will drive from 60 to 75 miles distance to enjoy themselves and then return the same evening. Young and old alike will sway over the waxed pavement to the rhythm of good music. There will be excitement–but of a saner sort. And there won’t be any rough-house, fighting or liquor.

“The public pavement dance is without question a great advance in entertainment.

[*Please take this with a grain of salt. The author loved the movies, I think. It makes for great advertising, though!–T. K.]