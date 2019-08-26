5th annual Cold Creek Bridge Walk to be held Labor Day

BEULAH — The Beulah Boosters and the Crystal Lake Community Business Association will again be hosting the Cold Creek Bridge walk on Labor Day.

The event is scheduled (rain or shine) at 10 a.m. on Labor Day in Beulah.

The walk across the 23.5 ft bridge will begin at 10 a.m. followed by games, refreshments and prize drawings in the Beulah Village Park.

“I walked the Cold Creek Bridge…all 23.5’ of it!” T-shirts will be available as well.

Archibald Jones will be on site to share his memories of Crystal Lake.

Last year’s event had over 200 walkers.

“Our goal is to end the summer with a fun event that will create memories and bring area residents and visitors together,” said Vicki Carpenter, president of the Beulah Boosters. “And we will have a surprise visitor joining us on the walk this year.”