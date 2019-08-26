Adopt-a-Beach cleanup slated for Sept 21

MICHIGAN — Thousands of volunteers will cleanup beaches around the Great Lakes while collecting data on beach litter during the largest annual day of action for the Great Lakes.

The result is thousands of pounds of litter removed from Great Lakes beaches and cleaner and healthier lakes. The events are held as part of the International Coastal Cleanup, a global event.

New and returning volunteers are needed for Adopt-a-Beach cleanups on all five Great Lakes. Volunteers come from all walks of life including individuals, families, schools, businesses and community groups.

September Adopt-a-Beach is the largest annual day of action for the Great Lakes; it is set for Sept. 21 (event times vary by location).

There are two ways to join the fun. Visit greatlakesadopt.org to find a cleanup in your community or to create your own Great Lakes cleanup event. For more information about what to expect at a cleanup event or how to become an Adopt-a-Beach Team Leader, visit www.greatlakes/AdoptABeach.

Adopt-a-Beach volunteers are on the front-lines of keeping plastic pollution out of the Great Lakes. More than 85 percent of the beach litter collected by volunteers each year is made up fully or in part of plastic.