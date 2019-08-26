Bobcats low on numbers but set sights high

Brethren cross country may not be posting team scores consistently this season, but the Bobcats have some talented runners who could end up competing in the state final.

Such was the case last year, as well, with team scores being few and far between but Alexis Tracy making the trip to the Michigan International Speedway for state final meet.

Brethren head coach Kyle Griffin is hoping the Bobcats will have five runners for both the boys and girls so they can post some team scores this season and experience success as a team in the West Michigan D League.

“On the boys side, we’re looking like we might flirt with it every now and then this year,” he said. “We have two for sure, one who I think is going to run — he’s been to a few practices but he’s kind of off and on right now — and we have a couple of football players who want to try and do both. We could be hitting five with the boys every now and then.

“Girls, we’re sitting at three full-time,” Griffin continued. “I always cross my fingers that we get a good runner or two from an exchange student. I’m hoping there.”

Tracy, a junior, is working toward a third consecutive trip to the state final.

“Alexis is going to hold down the fort,” Griffin said. “She’s gunning for another conference championship, but her real goals are at the state level. She wants to get down in the top 30. She’s putting in the miles this year. She went to a camp down at Grand Valley and got to run with some of the best girls in the state down there.

“… She got some real good coaching down there, so she’s looking like she can get herself down into the 20s and make a push for All-State.”

Senior Justin Kissling had a disappointing showing at last year’s regional meet and has been working hard in hopes of qualifying for the state final.

“On the boys’ side, Justin has been doing the same thing,” Griffin said. “He went down to Michigan State this summer for a camp there. He’s been putting in just as many miles as (Tracy), I think. He’s looking like he should be able to flirt with those low 18s or high 17s and get himself down to MIS this year, as well.”

Brethren has welcomed some newcomers to the squad and Griffin said the main goal with younger runners is quite simple: Improvement.

“Some of the younger ones we have coming out who are trying it out for the first time, we’d like to see them get comfortable,” he said. “They’re all setting some individual goals right now — whether it’s breaking 30 or it’s breaking 25. That’s the lovely thing with cross country: You don’t have to be the kid who goes to state to have a good season. We’re working on those goals for each of them individually.”

Griffin anticipates a bump in participation in the coming years, if numbers at the middle school level are any indication.

“We’re kind of building up in middle school right now,” Griffin said. “Right now I think our middle school team is as big if not bigger than the high school team. That’s nice to see for the future.”