CALM BETWEEN THE STORM

MANISTEE — Several fishing boats headed out to the waters of Lake Michigan on Monday afternoon following a morning of rain.

However, by late afternoon, rain and wind had picked up again.

The National Weather Service Gaylord issued a beach hazard statement, in effect from Tuesday morning through the afternoon.

Dangerous waves and currents are expected throughout the day Tuesday on Lake Michigan beaches of northwest Lower Michigan.

Swim risk is expected to be high, and people are cautioned to stay away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls during this time.

The forecast for Tuesday shows a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 a.m. with a slight chance of showers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will become mostly sunny with a high near 74 degrees. Winds will be out of the west, 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

On Tuesday night, there will be a slight chance of showers early with a low around 58 and a southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.