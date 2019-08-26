Chips hungry for return to the state finals

Last season was one of growth for the Manistee cross country team, which for the first time in nearly a decade didn’t have a representative at the state finals.

The Chippewas, however, are thirsty to get back on track this fall and have an influx of athletes ready to take on that mission.

“Nobody made state last year for the first time in about eight years, so they’re definitely hungry and want to go,” said coach Eric Thuemmel. “And I think we’ve got a pretty good shot, with a few individuals and team-wise as well. It’s definitely not out of the realm of possibility.”

Thuemmel is in his first year back as varsity coach, after stepping away to head the middle school program for the past several years. In the early going, he’s certainly pleased with the turnout and enthusiasm for the sport at the varsity level.

“We’ve got good numbers, which is a great problem to have,” he said of nearly 35 harriers signed up to run. “There’s a lot of good talent here to choose from to put together a varsity seven. We only have five seniors, so it’s a lot of underclassmen; a lot of sophomores and a good number of freshmen.

“We’re young, but these guys have been running for a while,” Thuemmel added. “Pretty much the whole team is experienced runners, if not in high school, middle school. In fact the middle school boys have been Lakes 8 middle school Conference champs the last three years.

“They’ve got some experience and they’re used to winning. They expect to win, and so I expect good things too.”

From the core of returners, Thuemmel expects to see several individual strides.

“Ransom Hoeflinger, he’s looked good all summer long and had a great track season,” he said of the junior on the boys team. “He’s got great work ethic, so as long as he stays healthy, I’d say he’s got a good chance at state finals. Declan McCann and Caiden Cudney are both returning from all-conference seasons last year too.

“For the girls, Olivia Holtgren is looking pretty strong to start the year and Noelle Fink is quite an experienced runner who’s been right at the top for us for quite a while,” he added. “So those two I expect to be good team leaders.

“After the front group of returners, we really have some solid athletes, so it will be interesting to see how it shakes out. It’s definitely not written down yet who’s going to be where. There’s a lot of promising signs.”

And if it all comes together come October, Thuemmel expects a return to the grand stage.

“On paper, we’re going to match up pretty strong in the conference and regional, both guys and girls,” he said. “There’s a shot at state finals. I know it’s real early to say, but it’s possible and it’s definitely a goal.”