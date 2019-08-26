City approves phase two loan application for sewer project

MANISTEE — The City of Manistee is one step closer to eliminating its final separated sewer overflow through the completion of a state mandated Wet Weather Corrective Action Program (CAP).

Manistee City Council unanimously approved a loan application recently through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development (USDA-RD) for phase two of the project. A public hearing was held prior to the vote.

Jeff Mikula, Department of Public Works director, said the Michigan Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit requires the completion of this project by fall 2020. The city’s basis of design for phase two has been approved by EGLE.

“We submitted preliminary plans and specifications, the state has been working with the engineers hand in hand as those are being developed,” Mikula said. “The next step for us is to apply and receive the funding to pay for (phase two) and commence construction, once we complete the construction we will remove the last overflow in our system. Then we have to submit a verification report.”

In the past 30 years, Manistee has invested nearly $40 million to eliminate raw sewage discharges to the Manistee River. The city closed 18 combined sewer overflows, however, it still faces infiltration and inflow problems.

Spicer Group, engineer of record for the City of Manistee, plans to eliminate illegal water in the city’s sewage system. The proposed CAP includes two phases: sewer and pipe rehabilitation; and a conveyance, storage construction and treatment process.

“The permit requires the closure of our last overflow,” Mikula said. “Our plan that will set us to be able to take that last overflow out of service will include building new conveyance from that CSO to the treatment plant, storage facilities at the treatment plant, and then, being able to treat the stored overflows.”

A loan has been secured for phase one of the project at $4.4 million. The loan is for 40 years at 2.375 percent interest. Phase two funding must be secured at an amount not to exceed $18 million.

“We have already been approved and are well into phase one, which is pipe-lining and doing some storm water upgrades,” Mikula said. “The next steps are to submit the application, and we have to go through the funding review process with the state. Once they approve the construction documents and we are permitted through the state, then we get approval from Rural Development to bid out the project.”

Mikula said they anticipate to bid out the project by late winter or early spring of 2020. In addition, construction is anticipated to start by spring of 2020.

“The permit requires us to complete construction in the fall of 2020, however, when the state gave us this four year schedule to do this work in we argued that we should be allowed an extra two years,” he said. “They wanted to keep it within the four year window so it stayed within our NPEDS permit.

“Depending how things go the rest of this year and through the fall and winter, we may bid this out with an alternate completion date into 2021, as long as we get approval from the state. It could result in better bids.”

The city has met every single deadline up to this point, Mikula said.

“The real critical path for us has been the Rural Development funding,” he said. “Some of the things that they require have taken an extraordinary amount of time to get resolved.”

Phase two plans also call for constructing above ground storage tanks, which would have the capability of holding up to 6 million gallons of inflow and infiltration. The city is also in the process of securing a purchase agreement with Morton Salt for 10 acres of land, which is a part of phase two funding.

“The new headworks would have the ability to screen and pump about 21 million gallons a day,” Mikula said. “It would have grit removal capability of 3 million gallons a day. The point of those numbers is that we would be able to store up to 6 million gallons during a storm event and meet what the State of Michigan refers to as the remedial design storm… we would be capable of treating and storing all of those flows.”

Mikula said they are also proposing to build a new 48 inch interceptor sewer pipe from Ramsdell Street to Seventh Street, then turning east on Seventh Street to High Street. He said they would obtain an easement from Morton Salt to cross a portion of their property to reach the wastewater treatment plant site.

“What we are proposing is new conveyance, so we would keep the 36 inch interceptor but it will not convey the main sewer to our plant,” he said.

Shawn Middleton, of Spicer Group, said the current interceptor sewer pipe can convey about 5,000 gallons per minute.

“When we put in the new 48 inch pipe, it will be able to move about 20,000 gallons per minute,” Middleton said. “We are going to quadruple what we can do today in terms of moving flow to the plant. When it hits the plant we can push 2 to 3 million gallons into the wastewater treatment plant, and the remainder will go through the tanks one after the other. The last tank will get doused with chlorine and that will get discharged.”

Updates on the project will be provided when available.