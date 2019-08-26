Cooler temperatures should help fishing

BIG RAPIDS — The DNR said cooler daytime and night temperatures by the end of the week should help improve catch rates. Salmon are still being caught out in the big waters as movement toward the rivers has been slow, the DNR said.

Inland lakes are producing panfish, bass, walleye and pike.

In Mecosta County, “they’re getting some walleyes on the river again,” Dustin Hammer of Frank’s Sporting Goods in Morley, said. “They’re getting some decent perch. Bluegills are slow. There still getting trout around Croton, bass fishing is good everywhere, I’ve heard.”

“I haven’t heard a whole lot,” Billie Milligan, of Paris Archery, said. “They were doing good on walleye and bass but pan fishing wasn’t that good for some reason.”

At Frankfort, chinook, coho and steelhead were caught just out from the piers in the early morning and evening or out to 250 to 300 feet during the daylight hours, the DNR said. Those using spoons and meat rigs 30 to 100 feet down caught more fish.”

“Fishing has been very good lately,” Quincy Thayer, of Frankfort Tackle Box said. “The temperature has been all over the place. In general there’s been big fish.”

Chinook salmon are just starting to move into the river at the Betsie River. Anglers reported a few catches at the tubes and at the Homestead Dam. Anglers need to use caution, the DNR said, as water levels are higher and much faster than usual.

Some very large Chinook salmon along with a few lake trout were caught from Onekama to Arcadia Bluff when trolling spoons in the top 75 feet of waters 150 to 250 feet deep.

“They’re going for salmon straight off the pier and in 170 feet out and 70 feet deep,” Kristin Loeffler of Don’s Sporting Goods in Manistee, said. “Other than that, they’re going for walleye. I know they’re going up by Cadillac.”

The number of keeper size perch is starting to increase with the cooler temperatures at Portage Lake, the DNR said, adding most were caught on shrimp.

Chinook, coho and steelhead at Manistee were caught 40 to 70 feet down in 100 to 200 feet with spoons, J-plugs and meat rigs. A decent push of salmon moved into the harbor and were caught by those trolling in the channel and around the piers with spoons and J-plugs. Pier anglers casting spoons also caught a few fish early or late.

The Manistee River is producing some bass and pike, the DNR said. Below Tippy Dam, a few small brown trout and skamania were caught above and below the coffer dams and near Suicide Bend.

“The river is about as low as it gets,” Rob Eckerson said. “The temperature continues to drop, which is a positive note. There’s a salmon or two showing up at Tippy Dam. Stream fishing continues for the smaller trout.”

Salmon fishing slowed at Ludington, though Chinook, coho and steelhead were found 40 to 70 feet down in 100 to 200 feet with spoons, J-plugs and meat rigs. Pier anglers also caught fish when casting spoons.

At Pere Marquette Lake, chinook salmon were still being caught in the channel and the lake when trolling spoons and J-plugs.