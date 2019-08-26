Frankfort man arrested for discharging firearm at residence

PLEASANTON TWP. — A 31-year-old Frankfort man was arrested Sunday for discharging a firearm at a residence in Pleasanton Township.

Manistee County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched around 9:28 p.m. on Saturday to a residence on Swanson Road. The initial report was filed with the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office, but deputies later found that the incident took place in Manistee County.

The incident reportedly occurred between 3-4 p.m. on Saturday.

“Someone called the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office first,” said Manistee County sheriff’s deputy Jacob Bielski. “They notified our deputies and that’s when we were dispatched up there.”

The 31-year-old man reportedly discharged a firearm in the direction of the complainants, and three rounds were fired into a field adjacent to the property. The man reportedly left the scene in his vehicle.

Upon further investigation, Bielski said deputies found out the man was an employee of a witness who was at the scene. An argument reportedly ensued over the signing of tax paperwork and amount of pay, which deputies say led to the suspect becoming agitated.

“The deputies conducted an interview with the complainant and it was later found out that the male subject got disgruntled with his paycheck,” Bielski said. “He grabbed a firearm from his vehicle, a pistol, and discharged it into the ground at our complainants. Three shots were fired toward the road and into the field. It was not pointed upward.”

Witnesses were all able to identify the suspect, and disclosed where the suspect currently resides. The following day, Bielski said he was able to make contact with the 31-year-old man at his residence in Frankfort.

“This was during a shift change, so I got briefed by deputies and I was able to locate the suspect,” he said. “I drove to Frankfort and knocked on the door, and he came to the door. I got authority from Benzie County deputies to make the arrest.”

During the investigation, Bielski said the man admitted to discharging the firearm. The man reportedly admitted that he was trying to “intimidate” his employers.

“I conducted an interview and he admitted to myself that he made a terrible mistake, that he did discharge the firearm and attempted to intimidate his employers, then realizing he made a mistake and left the scene,” he said. “He did admit that he used the firearm in a reckless manner.”

Bielski said the firearm was not registered to the suspect.

“It was an unregistered Glock 17, 9 mm handgun,” he said. “The suspect gave full consent to the deputies to search his vehicle that was on scene at his house. In the passenger floorboard of the seat, that’s where we located the firearm.”

The firearm was then seized as evidence, Bielski said.

“There were no rounds left in the chamber, but there were rounds still in the magazine inside of the gun,” Bielski said. “The spent shell casings that the deputies found on scene were also seized as evidence.”

The suspect is lodged in the Manistee County Jail. He is charged with four felony counts: careless, reckless or negligent use of firearms; possession of an unregistered firearm; carrying a concealed weapon; and felonious assault.

No injuries were reported.