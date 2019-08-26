Lakers look to build on success of last season

Bear Lake cross country returns the bulk of the boys team that qualified for the state finals last year. Head coach Tony Shrum believes the team has what it takes to make it back to the Michigan International Speedway this season.

“We had a good year last year,” Shrum said. “I think this year is going to be somewhat similar. We lost two really good seniors to graduation, unfortunately, but we bring back the majority of our core group from last year. We’ve got some experience coming back, but we’re still young. We have one senior on the team. We’re pretty junior-heavy and we have one sophomore. At this point, we don’t have a single freshman.

“I think they’ve got high expectations, but it’s going to be a work-in-progress year.”

The Lakers finished second at the regional meet last year and took 24th at the state finals.

Hunter Bentley is expected to lead the charge and the rest of the Lakers will be pushing each other every race.

“Hunter was our top runner last year,” Shrum said. “He’s got some high goals for himself. He put in quite a few miles this summer, so I expect him to be our front runner. He should be a contender for a top-five finish at the regional meet.

“Behind him, it’s going to be kind of a who runs where every day,” Shrum continued. “I think Robbie McLouth is going to show some big improvement from his sophomore year — it’s his second year running. Sam Corey, Jake Griffis, Tai Babinec — I mean, other than our two graduating guys, our next seven guys are all back.”

Bear Lake fell short of a West Michigan D League title last season and the Lakers hope they can take care of business this year.

“First and foremost, our goal is to win the conference,” Shrum said. “That’s something we fell short of last year. That’s something they’re really gunning for this year. And then we want to get back to the state finals. I think top three at the regional meet is well within our sights.”

The Bear Lake girls struggled to field enough runners to post team scores last season. This year, though the Lakers are young, Shrum hopes the girls will be able to field five runners.

“We did not have a full team last year,” he said. “Hopefully, we do this year. This is a really hard part of the year for us. Attendance is not what I would like it to be. Kids are still working and doing things.”

Alexia Rineer and Victoria Hall are freshman, but Shrum expects solid performances from them. The girls may not have much experience, but he believes they show a lot of promise and looks forward to seeing them progress throughout the season.

“Our two consistent girls who have been here are Alex and Victoria, and they’re both freshmen,” he said. “At this point, we’ll have one girl who ran on the team last year. The other four we’ll have coming out are all either coming back to cross country after a few years off after middle school, or new to the sport completely. But that’s exciting because I think there’s a lot of potential in that group of girls.

“Hopefully we add a few more,” Shrum continued. “We’re always looking for more people to show up and be a part of our program.”

Shrum is unsure of what to expect from the young Lakers, and is not sure they will be able to post team scores consistently, he’s not ruling out a strong showing at regionals, either.

“For these incoming girls, it’s the first time running a 5K for almost all of them,” he said. “… I think there’s potential there, and if we can get a fifth runner to come out and contribute, you never know — they could be a state qualifying team. I really think they have that potential, but it’s going to take finding a fifth runner to do it. We’ll see.”