Looking Back for Aug. 27

20 YEARS AGO

Speaker tackles school violence

With classes set to begin next week, teachers from Kaleva Norman Dickson and Bear Lake School districts attended a program Thursday at the Lighthouse Brewing Company that focused on school violence and methods to prevent it. Pam Robbins, a nationally-known school consultant presented, “A Look at School Violence and Emotional Intelligence: Implications for Teaching, Learning and Schooling.” Robbins wants to raise awareness in what educators can do.

40 YEARS AGO

New church

The United Methodist Church in Bear Lake held a service of consecration yesterday at their new church building. The oldest living member of the congregation, Mrs. Ann Walker, made comments to the assembled members of the church.

JH Girl’s Fast Pitch Champion

Martin Marietta-sponsored Junior High girls’ fast pitch team won the championship with a 9-2 record this season. Those on the team were: Lora Plamondon, Tracey Wheeler, Lori Strzyzewski, Cathy Seemuth, Laurie Bigalke, Michelle Mackin, Debbie Young, Jean Wickens, Tammy Picardat, Michelle Kruty, Jana Mitchell, Roni Cowden and Michelle Dittman. The team was coached by Jud Mitchell.

60 YEARS AGO

Finishing touches

Finishing touches were put on the rooms at Washington School in preparation for the upcoming return of students. Washington School has been redecorated throughout with very soft pastel colors, that will make returning to school rather pleasant.

Takes over practice

The announcement was made today by Dr. Everett Cavanagh, optometrist, that he has taken over the practice of the late Dr. John M. Randolph. Dr. Cavanagh practiced for many years in Albion and moved to Florida two years ago.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum