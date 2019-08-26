Old Kirke to present final program of summer this week

MANISTEE — Multi-instrumentalist, singer, song and sounds leader, composer and instrument designer Mark Stewart will return to the Old Kirke Museum this week.

Steward will present “Social singing, social sounding: Music and community” at 10 a.m. on Thursday at the museum, located at 304 Walnut St. in Manistee. Stewart’s program is the final event in this year’s First Person Stories & Songs.

“Singing together is fundamental. And it it is a joy. When we sing together we share our shared humanity. And it can also be lots of fun. At the Old Kirke I will talk about it (a little), and we will do it, together (a lot),” said Stewart describing his program.

Stewart has been heard around the world performing music both new and old.

Since 1998 he has recorded, toured and been guitarist and musical director with Paul Simon. A founding member of the Bang on a Can All-Stars, the comic duo Polygraph Lounge with keyboard and theremin wizard Rob Schwimmer, Stewart has also worked with Steve Reich, Sting, Anthony Braxton, Bob Dylan, Wynton Marsalis, Meredith Monk, Stevie Wonder, Phillip Glass, Iva Bittova, Bruce Springsteen, Terry Riley, Ornette Coleman, Edie Brickell, Don Byron, Joan Baez, Hugh Masakela, Paul McCartney, Cecil Taylor, Bill Frisell, Jimmy Cliff, Charles Wourinen, the Everly Brothers, Steve Gadd, Fred Frith, Alison Krauss, David Krakauer, Bobby McFerrin, David Byrne, James Taylor, The Roches, Aaron Neville, Bette Midler and Marc Ribot and many others.

He is the Artistic Director of Rebecca Weller’s hootenanny/happening project Guitar Mash and he has been a faculty member at the Manhattan School of Music & is a Visiting Lecturer in musical instrument design at MIT.

Stewart lives in New York City making his living playing and writing popular music, semi- popular music and unpopular music, and designing instruments that everyone can play.

The event is free to the public. Donations are accepted to help maintain and operate the museum building, the oldest Danish Lutheran Church in America.

The Old Kirke’s new lower exhibit hall will be open before and after the program. For more information email oldkirkemuseum@gmail.com.