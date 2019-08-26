Post offices to close for holiday

LANSING — The Postal Service reminds customers that Post Offices will be closed for retail transactions on Monday to observe Labor Day.

There will be no residential or business deliveries. As many Americans observe Labor Day and enjoy the extended holiday weekend, the Postal Service is hard at work and has a convenient feature to help consumers keep track of their mail: Informed Delivery.

Whether consumers are in town or traveling for the holiday, Informed Delivery lets residential consumers see what is arriving in their mailboxes by sending them digital previews of their incoming envelopes and postcards. These images can be viewed via email notifications, or accessed through an online dashboard at informeddelivery.usps.com — perfect for travelers to check for important letters that are arriving over the holiday weekend.

Informed Delivery already has more than 17 million users nationwide. Informed Delivery is quick, easy to use, and free.

Although there will be no regular mail service, Priority Mail Express is delivered 365 days a year and will be delivered on Labor Day, with normal delivery and collection schedules resuming Sept. 3.