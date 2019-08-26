Telecom firms should implement technology, services to block robocalls, AG says

By Julie Mack

mlive.com

Telecom providers should implement default technology and services to block illegal and unwanted robocalls, and to protect consumers from caller-ID spoofing, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says.

Nessel joined all the other state attorneys general this week in urging the Federal Communication Commission to encourage telecom providers in providing such services.

The letter from the Attorneys General comes after the FCC issued a declaratory ruling and proposed new rules related to federal and industry efforts to block illegal robocalls and eliminate caller-ID spoofing.

Last week, the attorneys general and 12 major telecom providers unveiled several “anti-robocall principles.”

In their letter, the Attorneys General state that telecom providers should:

Offer free, default call-blocking services to all customers based on reasonable analytics that do not block important calls such as emergency alerts or automated calls requested by customers;

Implement the caller-ID authentication technology – known as STIR/SHAKEN – which will help ensure telephone calls are originating from secure, verified numbers as quickly as possible;

Develop separate landline caller-ID authentication to prevent illegal and unwanted robocalls to seniors or those that live in rural areas; and,

Ensure that call blocking and call authentication efforts protect consumer data.

Participating telecom companies include AT&T, Bandwidth, CenturyLink, Charter, Comcast, Consolidated, Frontier, Sprint, T-Mobile, US Cellular, Verizon, and Windstream.