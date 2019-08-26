While Manistee has many unique Victorian mansions that are still standing today, there used to be so many more. But, as can be the case, several factors (including the death of the original owners, the departure of their families, downsizing on a national scale, etc.) led to a good-sized portion of them being torn down.

With these once extravagant homes gone, the sizable lots that they used to stand on were mainly used to construct smaller homes or, in some cases, a park.

A few years after twice-over millionaire lumberman, R.G. Peters passed away in 1927, his once abundant home and surrounding grounds that lay in between the lot bounded by Oak, Pine, Fourth and Fifth streets slowly began to decay. By the early 1940s, the home was torn down with the lot eventually becoming overgrown with various trees and plant life.

However by the end of that decade, three local women’s clubs joined together to organize the Civic Betterment Committee who came upon the idea of transforming the Peters Lot into a park. Specific details on how the club formed were published in the Manistee News Advocate on Aug. 23, 1949:

“The transformation of the Peters Lot from a jungle-like area to an attractive community park has been the first project of the Civic Betterment Committee, which was organized a few months ago through the sponsorship of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs. With the financial of a national grocery company, which contributed $60,000 for cash prizes, the General Federation of Women’s Clubs is sponsoring a nationwide Civic Betterment contest, open to all clubs belonging to the federation.

“It was Mrs. John L. Sweetnam, a member of the Lakeside Club and a past president of the Michigan State Federation of Women’s Clubs, who encouraged the three Manistee women’s clubs belonging to the Federation, the Lakeside Club, the Junior Lakeside Club and the Business and Professional Women’s Club, to enter the contest.

“The Civic Betterment Committee was then formed by the three clubs and Mrs. Sweetnam was chosen to serve as its chairman.

“As soon as the beautification of the city was chosen as the committee’s goal, the Peters Lot project was placed first on the agenda. Members of the committee enlisted the aid of many individuals and organizations including the city of Manistee, Northside Improvement Association, Junior Chamber of Commerce, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Elks Lodge and Spirit of the Woods Garden Club.”

The article also goes on to describe the work that needed to be done in order to make the lot into an attractive park:

“The hay in the large lot, which forms the block between Fourth and Fifth streets, and Pine and Oak streets was cut and raked by the many volunteer workers. The basement excavation where the Peters’ home once stood was filled in with 75 loads of refuse, 30 loads of clay, 30 loads of sand and eight loads of topsoil. Plans are now being made for flower beds to be placed in this area.

“Park benches have already been placed throughout the lot. Committee members and other volunteer workers will be busy during the next few days to complete the project before its dedication.”

With the work accomplished, plans were put in place to officially dedicate the lot as a community park on Aug. 31, 1949, with an old-fashioned ice cream social and skits performed by people in Victorian-era costume.

However the weather did not cooperate with the weatherman bringing cold winds and rain instead of the picturesque late summer evening. As such, the planned dedication was held two days later on Sept. 2 with more than 800 people in attendance as reported by the Manistee News Advocate.

In that same Sept. 3, 1949, edition, the Manistee News Advocate gave a run down on the events held during the dedication. Of particular interest were the comments made by two of the city’s most well-known businessmen:

“Joseph Fisk and Frank White gave reminiscences of the earlier days in Manistee and told how R.G. Peters, whose home once stood on the property, had said that he hoped the property would someday become a community park.”

Next week we will continue to take a look at the transformation of the Peters Lot.