Volunteers needed for veteran transportation service

MANISTEE COUNTY ― A new vehicle is taking local veterans to their medical appointments, but Eric Sullivan of the local Disabled American Veterans (DAV) chapter is looking for more volunteers to drive it.

As the ride coordinator for the DAV Manistee chapter, Sullivan spends most of his time organizing free transportation for retired soldiers to Veterans Affairs (VA) medical centers in locations like Traverse City, Cadillac, Wyoming and Saginaw.

“This is a dire need service because we have a lot of elderly and disabled veterans that can’t drive themselves,” said Sullivan. “It’s a way for people to serve their country so-to-speak and provide a service to our veterans.”

The new Ford Flex van replaces an older model which has accumulated over 200,000 miles of wear and tear.

Sullivan said the Ford Flex was chosen for this program because they are all-wheel drive vehicles which seat seven.

“Because of our service range and location, we need all wheel drive vehicles or else we won’t be able to drive in the winter safely,” he said.

Two other vehicles in the DAV fleet are also nearing the 200,000 mile mark. Sullivan expects that they will be replaced in time for next summer.

Although the need for this service has remained constant, the number of volunteers has declined drastically. Since April, the shuttle service has lost three volunteers: two with health issues and one that moved away from the area.

“That’s our biggest hurdle, the critical need is for drivers,” said Sullivan.

The Manistee DAV relies on just four volunteers attending to veterans spread across five counties: Lake, Manistee, Mason, Osceola and Wexford.

Between March and July, DAV volunteers made 120 trips accounting for 23,704 miles traveled.

“The VA has valued DAV hours of volunteer service at nearly $34.7 million annually — making it an indispensable resource for veterans and a cost-effective solution for the VA,” said Brett Robbins, an Army veteran serving as a communications specialist detailed to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

According to Sullivan, the decline in volunteers has resulted in cutbacks within their program.

“Because there are very few volunteer drivers we have had to cut the number of counties served from Manistee,” he said. “We are no longer able to take veterans to the Detroit VA Hospital because of the shortage of drivers.”

Pat Vuksanovic is the local DAV’s longest serving volunteer, having driven with the organization since 2015. She volunteers on a regular basis, often making multiple stops every week.

Vuksanovic values the time she spends with the veterans she drives.

“Some days are early because of morning appointments — you go to their home, pick them up and take them where they need to go,” she said. “You get to know them. I have a lot that I’ve taken multiple times and you become friends with them. We don’t always talk war stories, but you get to talk personally.”

Vuksanovic hopes that veterans and other civic-minded community members will volunteer their time.

“We want to get people who just want to do a little something when they can,” she said. “It’s very educational and it’s out of the goodness of your heart to be able to take someone to an appointment that they need to be physically better.”

Requirements for volunteering

• Pass a physical and background check;

• Possess a valid state driver’s license and clean driving record; and

• Possess personal auto liability insurance.

Those who are interested in volunteering as a DAV shuttle driver can reach Sullivan at (231) 510-9209.