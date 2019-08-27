Cars for Classrooms Fundraiser set for Tuesday

BENZONIA — Watson Benzie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram will host a Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms fundraiser from 5-8 p.m. Monday at Crystal Lake Elementary.

The Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms initiative supports local PTAs and schools across the country by involving family in matters of education and raising important funding for their local schools.

During the Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms event, parents and friends of the school, will have the opportunity to earn money for Crystal Lake Elementary students, by taking a brief test drive in the Chrysler Pacifica or Pacifica Hybrid — the only hybrid minivan available on the market. Any licensed driver, age 18 or older, may drive and earn on the school’s behalf. Watson Benzie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram will provide vehicles and staff to assist drivers with fundraising test drives and any questions they may have.

For each test drive taken during the fundraising event, Chrysler will donate $10 to Crystal Lake Elementary. As an added incentive, the Chrysler brand will also offer Crystal Lake Elementary a chance to earn additional funding by doubling its contribution and donating $20 per test drive once the school reaches a certain threshold of drives. Schools can earn up to $10,000 in funding.

“For over 25 years, The Chrysler brand has been helping to raise money for elementary schools like Crystal Lake Elementary,” said Great Lakes Business Center Regional Director, Tim Tessmar. “The Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms event will offer Benzonia parents and families a chance to experience the capabilities of the Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid minivan, conveniently while attending an event in support of a cause that is personal to them.”

Additionally, all test drive participants automatically enter for a chance to win the 2019 FCA Sweepstakes where one Grand Prize Winner will receive a vehicle credit in the amount of $70,000 valid toward the winner’s choice of an FCA vehicle from the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Truck or Fiat brands.

Since 1993, the brand helped to raise over $7 million through fundraising test drives. For more information, visit www.cars4classrooms.com.