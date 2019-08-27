Chips reload after historic undefeated season

The memories of Manistee’s magical run through last year’s regular season will be lasting. Nine wins, zero losses: a feat unprecedented for the program.

The Chippewas’ additional accomplishments were historic as well: the school record for points scored in a single season and the first outright conference title in nearly 60 years.

The 2018 campaign was no doubt one for the books, but seasons are chapters in high school football, and for the Chippewas it’s on to the next one. While the cast of characters has certainly undergone some change, the standards by which they play will be steady.

“The things that last year’s team did were memorable,” said Manistee coach Troy Bytwork, “and as I’ve said before: that 9-0 season is something that will stick with that group forever.

“But this team here has a lot of potential,” he added. “They (weight) lifted their tails off this summer, because they wanted to get at it. You don’t want to get to varsity and lay an egg after watching the team in front of you do what they did. … It’s pressure, but it’s good pressure.”

Manistee moves on without 16 seniors — now graduates — from last year’s roster, including the bulk of its offensive production on the stat sheets. Among the cleats to fill are those left by quarterback Trevor Johns, running back Bryson Jensen — both All-State honorable mentions a season ago — running back Jack Sandstedt and linebacker Logan Buren, to name a few.

“Trevor is gone, he’s playing now for Michigan Tech; Jack is gone, he’s running (track and field) at Davenport; and Bryson Jensen is wrestling down in Nebraska,” Bytwork said. “There’s a handful of other guys too: from a Logan Buren, who will be one of the toughest kids to replace, to essentially four spots on that offensive line.

“A lot of guys are gone, but we replace them with some pretty good athletes.”

The Chippewas aren’t starting completely from scratch by any means, either. A handful of key contributors to last year’s squad are returning this fall with invaluable experience.

“We bring back (lineman) Brady Mikula, who will be a three-year starter now as a junior. His potential is out of this world,” Bytwork said. “Keith Barke is back as a starting right tackle; Fletcher Carpenter’s back as a receiver; and Blake Mikula (returns and) had 600 yards and 10 touchdowns last year, (including) a couple kickoff returns for touchdowns.

“So, there’s definitely some guys back, but most of those spots are going to be filled by juniors coming up from the JV.”

The team’s 14 juniors may not have a ton of varsity experience collectively, but they’re certainly accustom to winning, most coming from a junior varsity team that suffered just one defeat over the course of last season.

Leading the up-and-coming core is quarterback Keelan Eskridge, who will head the Chippewas’ veer offense, as the next in a line of speedy quarterbacks to do so, following Johns and 2017 graduate Tai Allen.

“Keelan started for us on JV (last year) and had a great offseason,” Bytwork said. “He’s a football kid. He plays football and power lifts year round, and his numbers have seen incredible growth.

“He’s got a few inches and a few pounds on Trevor, to say the least,” he added. “He throws the ball pretty well and he’s pretty fast. He’s not as quick as Trevor or as fast as Tai, but he’s quick and fast enough. He’s almost a combination of those two kids in a weird way.”

Bytwork believes Eskridge will have the surrounding personnel in place to succeed as well.

“We’ve got a couple things to figure out, but I think we’ll be pretty strong up front,” he said. “And I think we still have some good speed to run our stuff effectively.

“We’ve just got to build some confidence and see how we respond in situations that present some adversity,” Bytwork added. “Do we respond together or do we fracture? You’ll only know that when you’re in a game. Last year, one of that group’s strengths was staying together in those tough situations.”

The Chippewas will get their first crack at in-game action at 7 p.m. this Thursday when they host Mason County Central, the team they beat in last year’s opener (46-6) to kick off their journey to a 9-0 regular season record.

“Our schedule is pretty formidable, especially when you get deep into it,” Bytwork said on the season as a whole. “We head down to Macomb to play Lutheran North (on Oct. 18); Gabriel Richard comes up here (on Oct. 5) and they went three games into the playoffs last year; and obviously we’ve got our conference schedule too. I’m guessing Muskegon Catholic (who is scheduled for Oct. 11) isn’t too happy they didn’t win the conference last year, so I’m sure they’re vying for it and talking about it this season. And of course Ludington (scheduled for Sept. 13) is one we look to early and often.

“But for a young group, the focus is Game 1 right now,” he said. “I know it’s coach speak, and every coach says it, but right now, for us, it’s Scottville and Scottville only.

“That group last year did a whole bunch of things that no other team had done … which is awesome, and I want these guys to break those records again, and go on to play (deep into the playoffs) in November, which no Manistee team has done. But while those goals are great, we’ve got to make sure we’re good to go on Game 1.”