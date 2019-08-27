City searching for citizens to join ad-hoc blight committee

MANISTEE — The City of Manistee is searching for citizens to join its new ad-hoc blight committee, which is comprised of a representative from each of the seven voting districts.

During a recent Manistee City Council meeting, mayor pro-tem Lynda Beaton suggested forming an ad-hoc committee. Council held a general consensus in support.

Thad Taylor, city manager, said they are looking to fill all open seats on the committee.

“We put something out on our website and put something on Facebook, and within the first hour we had somebody apply which is wonderful,” Taylor said. “That night we also had somebody, so we are making some progress.”

The committee will review the anti-blight ordinance and consider possible solutions, Taylor said.

“I hope we are going to be able to get enough people to populate that committee,” he said. “I think one of the things that we have to increase the understanding of is what blight actually is and what we are trying to achieve with blight enforcement.”

The ordinance specifies that blight may include junked and inoperable motor vehicles, or any discarded and unusable objects or equipment left on a property.

While people have differing opinions about blight, Taylor said there’s a need for more public education around the issue.

“One of the big things in my mind is that blight is so subjective,” Taylor said. “It’s in the eyes of the beholder. Sometimes people will say it’s blight, and then we will look at it and say that it’s not for whatever reason.”

According to the anti-blight ordinance, for the first violation the officers will notify the property owner or occupant of the violation, under “Section 650.03” of “Chapter 650, Anti-blight.” A notice in writing will be served upon the violator, either personally or by first class mail to the last known address or common address of the property.

They will be given five days from the date of personal service or seven days from the date of mailing the notice to remedy the violation.

The ordinance also states that: “Enforcement proceedings may be commenced against a violator, without prior notice, in any instance where a violation notice has previously been sent, within the previous 12 months, relating to the same address. Each day that the violation under this ordinance continues to exist may be considered a separate violation…”

A civil infraction for blight under “Section 202.99,” states that a $100 fine is imposed for a first-time offense, and for each offense thereafter, a $500 fine and the possibility of 90 days in jail, or both, could be imposed.

Manistee Department of Public Safety director Tim Kozal explained the process of enforcement once a complaint is filed. The first step, he said, is to determine whether the complaint is considered to be blight.

“Officers will go out to see if it is an actual violation, and if it is, then they will try to make contact with the property owner and have them address the situation,” Kozal said. “We try to work out something with them. We might say, ‘I will be back in a couple of days.’ Maybe it’s garbage piled up or it’s a junk auto. We give them a couple of days, and if they don’t do it by that day then what we do is tag the auto.”

In more serious cases, a judge may need to get involved.

“We need to have funds available to be able to tear down a property,” he said. “But we need to have a court order and they have to condemn it — it’s a long process. After the ticket and noncompliance, there’s court hearings. We have to keep going through the process.

“If you keep getting noncompliance, then you have to get a judge’s order for them to comply and there could be fines. There could be an order if we believe that the building is unsafe, then we could tear it down.”

Kozal said officers try to provide education on blight and work with violators, but he said there still needs to be enforcement.

“We are very good about working with people,” he said. “We want to work with people because not everyone has the money to replace a roof or they might not have money to get the car out of their yard. We want to work with them, but at some point we have to cite if there’s not going to be compliance.”

Taylor said ad-hoc committee members will have the chance to learn more about the blight ordinance prior to any meetings.

“Somebody will be in charge of it, and we will give the committee the chance to review it,” Taylor said. “We are going to need to educate the people on the committee a little bit, of course, so they all have the same grasp of the situation.”

Specific details on the committee have not yet been decided.

People are able to report blight concerns on the city’s website at www.manisteemi.gov. Those interested in becoming a part of the ad-hoc blight committee should contact the City Clerk’s Office at (231) 398-2803.