Frankfort man arraigned on firearm charges

PLEASANTON TWP. — A Frankfort man was arraigned in Manistee County’s 85th District Court on five felony charges following an incident on Sunday.

Shane McKee Loney, 31, was arraigned on the following charges:

• Three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon (four years prison/$2,000 fine);

• One count carrying concealed weapon (five years prison/$2,500 fine); and

• One count felony firearm (two years prison).

Loney was arrested Sunday for discharging a firearm at a residence in Pleasanton Township.

Manistee County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched around 9:28 p.m. on Saturday to a residence on Swanson Road. The initial report was filed with the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office, but deputies later found that the incident took place in Manistee County.

The incident reportedly occurred between 3 and 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Loney reportedly discharged a firearm in the direction of the complainants, and three rounds were fired into a field adjacent to the property. The suspect left the scene in his vehicle, according to police.

Upon further investigation, Manistee County sheriff’s deputy Jacob Bielski said they found out the man was an employee of a witness who was at the scene. An argument reportedly ensued over the signing of tax paperwork and amount of pay, which deputies say led to the suspect becoming agitated.

“The deputies conducted an interview with the complainant and it was later found out that the male subject got disgruntled with his paycheck,” Bielski said. “He grabbed a firearm from his vehicle, a pistol, and discharged it into the ground at our complainants. Three shots were fired toward the road and into the field. It was not pointed upward.”

Witnesses were all able to identify the suspect, and disclosed where the suspect currently resides. The following day, Bielski said made contact Loney at his residence in Frankfort.

During the investigation, Bielski said Loney admitted to discharging the firearm. The man reportedly admitted that he was trying to “intimidate” his employers.

Bielski said the firearm was not registered to the suspect.

Loney’s bond was set at $20,000 cash or surety/10 percent. He is lodged in the Manistee County Jail.