Fredericks, Lagerquist named Brethren Days grand marshals

By JANET STROUP

Special to the News Advocate

BRETHREN — Two long-time Brethren residents have been named the grand marshals of the 50th annual Brethren Days parade.

Micki (Wendt) Fredericks, though a long-time resident of Brethren, was born in Detroit. She moved to Brethren in 1948 when she took a job as secretary to the then superintendent of schools, Mr. Fickle.

Gene Lagerquist was born and raised east of Brethren on Coates Highway.

Both will head the parade starting at 4 p.m. on Sunday, leading off from Brethren High School on High Bridge Road and heading east on Coates Highway.

When she moved north from the Detroit area more than 70 years ago, Fredericks remembers one big difference.

“There was no electricity where I lived with my aunt. We had kerosene lamps, plus there were no buses for transportation,” she said.

When she later married her husband, Rich Fredericks, they purchased the gas station in Brethren, later adding a green house that they ran for two years. For a short season they hosted a bed and breakfast in their “big house” on the corner of Coates Highway and High Bridge Road. For a time, Mickey also worked in the post office in town.

Both Mickey and Rich have long had a love of gardening and have kept it up over the years while they have lived on Leckrone Road outside of Brethren.

Since Brethren Days is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, Mickey related what she remembered from the first “downtown” festivities that evolved into Brethren Days and later the organizing of the Brethren Boosters.

In 1969, Fredericks and Delores Fox originated the idea of a street dance which, she said, “Really got things going.” But first they checked with the sheriff’s department, and were told they needed to go to each house in Brethren to see if it would be acceptable to have the street dance. Donald and Lulu Crouch lived near the town hall, which was to be the site of the dance, and they both were accepting of the idea as were all of the town residents. From that point on, things moved ahead.

Soon after getting organized, the big project of the Brethren Boosters was working toward getting a gazebo in the park, which turned out to be a popular venue for reunions, graduation parties, as well as the Spirit of the Woods Folk Festival and Brethren Days.

Fredericks shared what she believes are the best things about the area.

“It’s really peaceful with plenty of trees and lakes and streams. It’s just a nice place to be,” she said.

Lagerquist had many responsibilities at home when he was a kid.

“We had a potato farm, so there was planting, weeding, spraying and harvesting. Also we harvested firewood,” he said.

Lagerquist’s occupations over the years were varied. In his early adult life he was self-employed as a logger. Later he obtained his higher education at North Western College, University of Michigan and Michigan State University where he obtained his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. He then taught special education for several years before working with the Gentz family logging business and doing some substitute teaching. He later retired from Gentz and was a truck driver for Meijer.

His “extra-curricular” work has been working on the Kaleva Norman Dickson School and Intermediate School District boards of education. Lagerquist has been active in the Brethren Boosters and the Spirit of the Woods Conservation Club. In earlier years he was an organizer for the local softball league.

Lagerquist’s earliest memories of Brethren Days were at the first event held beside the Dickson Township Hall in 1969. He said he hauled his pulpwood trailer up beside the hall and arranged for some migrant workers to play dance music for the locals. The music lasted into the night, but he said they heard no complaints from the town folk.

Lagerquist said that there were residents — Doc and Helene LaRue, and Axel and Anna Anderson — in the early days of the Brethren Boosters who impressed him greatly with their community spirit. He believes that the greatest assets in the Brethren area are the area’s natural resources, rivers, streams and forests.

Brethren Days takes place from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, with most events at Dickson Township Park.