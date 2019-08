MANISTEE — The Friends of the Library will hold its End of Summer Book Sale this weekend.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday in the Manistee County Library parking lot, located at 95 Maple St. in Manistee.

The Friends of the Library help fund a number of library programs, including the annual summer reading program for area youth. The majority of the money raised by the group is through its book sales throughout the year.